Fortified Health Security Releases 2023 Horizon Report

Findings detail consistent cybersecurity risks to the healthcare industry and the challenges health systems face in 2023

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Fortified Health Security (Fortified), a best-in-class managed security services provider (MSSP) to the healthcare industry, today released the 2023 Horizon Report with detailed statistics and findings illustrating how healthcare providers, health plans, and business associates remained the top target for cybercriminals in 2022. The report also discusses how federal and state regulatory agencies have ramped up funding for healthcare systems' cybersecurity programs in recognition of an ongoing and focused campaign of new breaches and ransomware attacks targeting the healthcare industry.

Significant findings from the Fortified Health Security 2023 Horizon Report include:

In 2022, the number of breached healthcare records increased to 51.4 million, compared with 49.4 million in 2021.

More than 78% of breaches in 2022 were attributed to hacking and IT incidents, an increase from only 45% just five years ago.

Healthcare providers remain the overwhelming source of breaches, accounting for 70% of all incidents in 2022.

"Hospitals and health systems faced tremendous pressures, both internally and externally in 2022 - and not just from a cybersecurity perspective, but also in terms of profitability, expenses, and staffing," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified. "We cannot let our guard down, as we anticipate a rise in large-scale breaches this year. The effects of these hacking incidents and breaches on healthcare are detrimental, and to mitigate this, we expect to see an increased investment by stakeholders in new cybersecurity solutions that reduce risk and increase their security posture in 2023."

The Horizon Report also includes a comprehensive cross-section of information, expertise, and statistical analysis by Fortified's threat intelligence and service delivery teams covering topics such as the importance of multi-factor authentication, a need for ongoing training around email phishing, and how to prevent accidental risk exposure from business associates by implementing a comprehensive third-party risk management program. The report also looks forward to 2023, offering predictions around threats and attacks, additional government funding for cybersecurity programs, and how the IT talent crunch will impact healthcare organizations.

Published since 2017 by Fortified Health Security, Horizon Reports are designed to help healthcare stakeholders navigate the exceedingly complex cybersecurity landscape by sharing best practices and actionable guidance.

The full report is available for download here.

