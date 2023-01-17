Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Women's Rights, Men at Work and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about men leaving the workforce, new research about menopause, 2022 workplace trends, and the Taliban closing universities to women.

Men at work

According to new data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, more men between the ages of 30 and 44 have been dropping out of the workforce in recent months. While the detailed reasons are still unclear, economists assume that lack of flexibility, childcare needs, and education gaps might be some of the causes. Read more here.

Women at work

Interesting research about menopause. A new study confirmed that there are negative stereotypes associated with being menopausal, but interestingly, another study also showed that openly disclosing menopausal status can reduce negative biases.

World of work

Good summary of the latest workplace trends from 2022, including pay transparency and hybrid working.

Women's rights

Since seizing power in August last year, the Taliban have been enforcing various restrictions for women in Afghanistan, including banning them from parks and closing schools for girls. This week, they announced that with immediate effect, women are not allowed to attend universities anymore - a step that caused global outcries. Read more here.

