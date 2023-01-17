Donovan Martech, Inc. Announces their Newest SaaS Company, Dealerverse

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Donovan Martech, Inc., (DMI) proudly announces Dealerverse, the newest SaaS company in their brand family. Robert Donovan, DMI's Chief Executive Officer, and his team have built Dealerverse to help automotive businesses enhance their marketing practices and strategies with the innovative power of AI.

As technology continues to enhance online advertising, it also creates the need for marketers to learn and navigate numerous platforms at once. Driven by AI, Dealerverse is designed to help automotive marketing teams reduce manual tasks and better manage data to improve decision making. DMI sees 2023 as the year that is finally welcoming practical AI application for creative business solutions in the commercial marketplace.

Dealerverse joins DMI's growing suite of companies, including DOM360, a full-service digital/traditional marketing agency, and Got Dibs, a user-friendly, all-in-one vehicle confirmation and reservation system. Dealerverse combines the company's fifteen plus years of marketing expertise with a powerful AI-driven tool to evolve the world of automotive advertising.

"We created Dealerverse for our internal agency needs, and for nearly two decades it helped us create and deliver incredible customer experiences with significant results. To meet the ever-growing needs of our clients with greater speed and quality, we are excited to share Dealerverse with automotive dealers, OEMs, partners and agencies alike, nationally," said Robert Donovan, Chief Executive Officer..

DMI will release full Dealererse product information on February 7, 2023. DMI leadership will attend the National Automobile Dealer Association Show January 26 - 29, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Those interested in further information about the tool are encouraged to schedule meetings by contacting the DMI team here.

About Donovan Martech, Inc.

Donovan Martech, Inc. is a family of brands for all things digital marketing and advertising, technology, and product innovation. For more than 15 years, DMI continues to focus on stellar customer experiences through vision, customization, and collaboration for automotive and non-automotive clients, partners, and OEMs. Founded by Robert Donovan in 2008, DMI's family of brands includes DOM360, Got Dibs, Dealerverse, and andDonovan with offices in Greenville, SC, and Boca Raton, FL.

