Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the "Company") today announces that it has received total proceeds of $2,055,934 from the exercise of warrants, between Nov.23, 2022 - Jan. 13, 2023. The warrants were issued pursuant to private placements that closed in September and December 2021. The company also had $197,233 options exercised. The Aggregate proceeds received from the exercise of the warrants and options will be used for future exploration work on the Company's projects, corporate development and general corporate and working capital purposes.

FISSION 3.0 HIRES FUTURE MONEY FOR ADVERTISING SERVICES:



F3 ANNOUNCES ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN AND RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT AWARDS

Fission 3.0 Corp. has also entered into an agreement with Gold Standard Media (GSM) and with Future Money Trends LLC (FMT) to raise awareness of the company's shares among investors. The engagement is for 12 months of services, with amounts payable as follows: $100,000 (U.S.) on acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, $100,000 (U.S.) within three months, $100,000 (U.S.) within six months and $100,000 (U.S.) within nine months. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the activities will commence January 2023, and are for a period of one year.

Neither GSM nor FMT nor its affiliates own any securities of the company. FMT manages a marketing team headquartered in Austin, Tex., and has conducted marketing services for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010. FMT and GSM are controlled by Kenneth Ameduri.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3.0 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3.0's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including the Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Fission 3.0 Corp. Contact Information



Investor Relations

Telephone: 778 484 8030

Email: ir@fission3corp.com

Website: www.fission3corp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151458