Leading global professional services firm Alvarez Marsal (A&M) has announced the promotion of 85 professionals across Brazil, Benelux, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, France, Germany, India, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States, to the position of Managing Director.
Tony Alvarez II and Bryan Marsal, A&M's Co-Founders, stated, "Congratulations to all our newly promoted Managing Directors. Their commitment to help clients maximize value and drive change amid ongoing macro-economic challenges builds upon our legacy of operational excellence while advancing our results-oriented mission. Their proven ability to help solve for clients' complex problems is critical to the firm's success and growth moving forward."
Asia
Henry Chambers, Hong Kong
Eden Chen, Shanghai
Sally Sun, Hong Kong
Brazil
Pedro Bortolotto, São Paulo
Marcelo Compte, São Paulo
Rodrigo Domingues, São Paulo
Lilian Giorgi, São Paulo
Rodrigo Hong, São Paulo
Henrique Kanashiro, São Paulo
Rafael Mendonca Rodrigues, São Paulo
Fabio Missiato, São Paulo
Corporate Performance Improvement
Tiffany Guthrie, Houston
Mike Hall, San Francisco
John McKinnis, Dallas
Sam Rudkin, Atlanta
Consumer and Retail Group
Kenneth Cochran, Charlotte
Jeffrey Dwyer, Chicago
Lakshman Lakshmanan, Dallas
Chad Lusk, Chicago
Joanna Rangarajan, New York
Global Disputes and Investigations
Lee Betteridge, London
Gary Foster, London
EMEA Performance Improvement
Private Equity Performance Improvement
Nicola Barbini, London
Chris Gobby, London
Britta Mittler, Frankfurt
Till Prinz, Dusseldorf
Tim Veen, Munich
Gerardo Villalba Bello, Madrid
Ysabel Gaspar Zayco, London
Financial Services Industry
Robert Bradbury, London
Dominic Roope, London
Corporate Transformation
Jatin Arora, Dubai
Mark Bennett, Paris
Daran Hopper, London
Dirk Naujokat, Munich
Steve Trainor, London
Diana Wong, London
EMEA Restructuring
Insolvency
Barry Lynch, Grand Cayman
Helen Skeates, London
Turnaround
David Johnston, London
José Miguel Gómez Rivas, Madrid
Middle East
Bill Ozturk, Dubai
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Stephanie Weiler, Chicago
Healthcare Industry Group
JoyAnn Book, Phoenix
Bianca A. Briola Charlotte
David Nidetz, Detroit
Rich Rieger, Chicago
India
Anup Gandhi, Mumbai
Pranav Sheth, Mumbai
Infrastructure Capital Projects
Sue Frost, Washington, D.C.
Alan Richard, Washington, D.C.
Private Equity Performance Group
Kent Edgerton, Nashville
Jana Gold, Washington, D.C.
Brad Howard, New York
Larry Thomas, Tampa
Klaus Weisenberger, San Francisco
Public Sector
Daniel Harlan, Washington, D.C
Restructuring Turnaround (North America)
Taylor Atwood, Dallas
Matthew Davidson, Detroit
Chad Ellison, Calgary
Kamila Khairoullina, New York
Mark Sidorenkov, Phoenix
Jeff Sielinski, Detroit
Michael Zembillas, Atlanta
Global Taxand
Simon Bernstein, New York
Stephanie Doughty, Houston
Michael Farkas, New York
Simon Gore, London
Jack Hollyman, London
Jac Emilio Martinez, Miami
Joseph Plati, New York
Brendan Sinnott, New York
Katya Umanskaya, Los Angeles
Global Transaction Advisory Group
Anuj Astir, New York
Nout Brugman, Amsterdam
David Cho, Chicago
Vitor Garcia, Sao Paulo
Jimmy Glenn, Atlanta
Nick Lynch, London
Jai Tandan, Mumbai
Rhett Taylor, Nashville
Nick Thoele, New York
Cedric Zana, Paris
Valuation Services
Cole Corbin, New York
Steven Fischoff, Chicago
