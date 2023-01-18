Leading global professional services firm Alvarez Marsal (A&M) has announced the promotion of 85 professionals across Brazil, Benelux, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, France, Germany, India, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States, to the position of Managing Director.

Tony Alvarez II and Bryan Marsal, A&M's Co-Founders, stated, "Congratulations to all our newly promoted Managing Directors. Their commitment to help clients maximize value and drive change amid ongoing macro-economic challenges builds upon our legacy of operational excellence while advancing our results-oriented mission. Their proven ability to help solve for clients' complex problems is critical to the firm's success and growth moving forward."

Asia

Henry Chambers, Hong Kong

Eden Chen, Shanghai

Sally Sun, Hong Kong

Brazil

Pedro Bortolotto, São Paulo

Marcelo Compte, São Paulo

Rodrigo Domingues, São Paulo

Lilian Giorgi, São Paulo

Rodrigo Hong, São Paulo

Henrique Kanashiro, São Paulo

Rafael Mendonca Rodrigues, São Paulo

Fabio Missiato, São Paulo

Corporate Performance Improvement

Tiffany Guthrie, Houston

Mike Hall, San Francisco

John McKinnis, Dallas

Sam Rudkin, Atlanta

Consumer and Retail Group

Kenneth Cochran, Charlotte

Jeffrey Dwyer, Chicago

Lakshman Lakshmanan, Dallas

Chad Lusk, Chicago

Joanna Rangarajan, New York

Global Disputes and Investigations

Lee Betteridge, London

Gary Foster, London

EMEA Performance Improvement

Private Equity Performance Improvement

Nicola Barbini, London

Chris Gobby, London

Britta Mittler, Frankfurt

Till Prinz, Dusseldorf

Tim Veen, Munich

Gerardo Villalba Bello, Madrid

Ysabel Gaspar Zayco, London

Financial Services Industry

Robert Bradbury, London

Dominic Roope, London

Corporate Transformation

Jatin Arora, Dubai

Mark Bennett, Paris

Daran Hopper, London

Dirk Naujokat, Munich

Steve Trainor, London

Diana Wong, London

EMEA Restructuring

Insolvency

Barry Lynch, Grand Cayman

Helen Skeates, London

Turnaround

David Johnston, London

José Miguel Gómez Rivas, Madrid

Middle East

Bill Ozturk, Dubai

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Stephanie Weiler, Chicago

Healthcare Industry Group

JoyAnn Book, Phoenix

Bianca A. Briola Charlotte

David Nidetz, Detroit

Rich Rieger, Chicago

India

Anup Gandhi, Mumbai

Pranav Sheth, Mumbai

Infrastructure Capital Projects

Sue Frost, Washington, D.C.

Alan Richard, Washington, D.C.

Private Equity Performance Group

Kent Edgerton, Nashville

Jana Gold, Washington, D.C.

Brad Howard, New York

Larry Thomas, Tampa

Klaus Weisenberger, San Francisco

Public Sector

Daniel Harlan, Washington, D.C

Restructuring Turnaround (North America)

Taylor Atwood, Dallas

Matthew Davidson, Detroit

Chad Ellison, Calgary

Kamila Khairoullina, New York

Mark Sidorenkov, Phoenix

Jeff Sielinski, Detroit

Michael Zembillas, Atlanta

Global Taxand

Simon Bernstein, New York

Stephanie Doughty, Houston

Michael Farkas, New York

Simon Gore, London

Jack Hollyman, London

Jac Emilio Martinez, Miami

Joseph Plati, New York

Brendan Sinnott, New York

Katya Umanskaya, Los Angeles

Global Transaction Advisory Group

Anuj Astir, New York

Nout Brugman, Amsterdam

David Cho, Chicago

Vitor Garcia, Sao Paulo

Jimmy Glenn, Atlanta

Nick Lynch, London

Jai Tandan, Mumbai

Rhett Taylor, Nashville

Nick Thoele, New York

Cedric Zana, Paris

Valuation Services

Cole Corbin, New York

Steven Fischoff, Chicago

About Alvarez Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.

With over 7,000 people across five continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M's restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what's really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.

To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com. Follow A&M on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

