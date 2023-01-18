

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production increased in November, revised data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry said on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent monthly in November. In the initial estimate, output fell 1.0 percent.



Shipments fell by 0.1 percent month-on-month in November. Inventories rose by 0.3 percent, and the inventory ratio increased by 3.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 0.9 percent in November. According to the initial estimate, output decreased by 0.9 percent.



The capacity utilization fell 1.4 percent monthly in November and slumped 0.6 percent from a year ago.



