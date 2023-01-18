

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices from the UK and passenger car registrations from Europe are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is set to release UK consumer prices for December. Inflation is forecast to ease to 10.5 percent from 10.7 percent in November.



In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue new car registrations data for December.



At 4.30 am ET, UK house price data is due from ONS.



Half an hour later, Eurostat publishes euro area final consumer prices for December. The preliminary estimates showed that inflation eased to 9.2 percent from 10.1 percent in November. The statistical office is set to confirm the flash estimate.



