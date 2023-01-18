Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares

17 JANUARY 2023

The Company announces that on 17 January 2023 it purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.76 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue in the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above 5,444,686 Treasury Shares 41,037,070 Ordinary Shares