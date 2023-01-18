Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C35N ISIN: SE0016589188 Ticker-Symbol: ELXC 
Tradegate
17.01.23
17:12 Uhr
13,825 Euro
-0,060
-0,43 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,81513,92508:48
13,84013,89008:45
PR Newswire
18.01.2023 | 08:24
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Electrolux Q4 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux results for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be published on February 2, 2023, at approximately 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

  • To only listen to the telephone conference, use the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8eaqsfgt

OR

  • To both listen to the telephone conference and ask questions, use the link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI65b67024ad8a475d8cbf46557c37880e

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3698849/1785327.pdf

Q4 2022 invitation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-electrolux-q4-presentation-301724370.html

ELECTROLUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.