Das Instrument DU9 GB00BF345X11 SUPERM.INC.REIT LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.01.2023

The instrument DU9 GB00BF345X11 SUPERM.INC.REIT LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2023



Das Instrument 50L GG00BFWMR296 INDUST.REIT LS-,0000012 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.01.2023

The instrument 50L GG00BFWMR296 INDUST.REIT LS-,0000012 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2023

