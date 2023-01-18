Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Blue Vision A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due conversion of debts

The share capital of Blue Vision A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 19 January 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN DK0061155009 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Blue Vision A ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 14,542,437 shares (DKK 14,542,437) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change due to conversion debts: 1,517,487 shares (DKK 1,517,487) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 16,059,924 shares (DKK 16,059,924) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BLVIS A ------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 21613 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66