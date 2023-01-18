Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 13
[18.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|207,114,543.52
|8.7839
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|893,120.08
|88.6032
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,609,379.65
|99.7874
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|134,202.00
|USD
|0
|14,195,223.99
|105.7751
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|5,986,418.23
|104.0772
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,583,759.02
|101.9329
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|42,189.00
|CHF
|0
|4,093,588.14
|97.0298
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,384,156.79
|9.0735
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,295,880.35
|10.0986
