DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLIM LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.6915

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8655577

CODE: CLIM LN

ISIN: LU1563454310

ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLIM LN Sequence No.: 216479

