Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.4614

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4872363

CODE: GEND LN

ISIN: LU1691909508

ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GEND LN Sequence No.: 216506

