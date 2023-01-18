DJ Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.8619

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 271749

CODE: UINU LN

ISIN: LU1879532940

