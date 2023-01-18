DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIW LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.2899

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15330328

CODE: PRIW LN

ISIN: LU1931974692

ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIW LN Sequence No.: 216565 EQS News ID: 1537793 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

