DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMU LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.6864

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1108262

CODE: SEMU LN

ISIN: LU1900066033

ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMU LN

