Company now powering payments for multiple online sportsbooks in Ohio plus 24 other U.S. jurisdictions following recent Maryland expansion

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced its expansion into the new Ohio online sports-betting market after entering the Maryland iGaming space in Q4 2022. Paysafe is now powering play safely for a range of sportsbooks in the Midwestern state by providing their players with a comprehensive suite of payment options, including credit card and debit card deposits, Paysafe's Skrill digital wallet for both deposits and payouts, and other solutions.

By kicking-off 2023 with a move into Ohio whose sports-betting market is expected to generate as much as $900m in gross annual gaming revenue when mature, according to PlayOhio Paysafe now supports iGaming operators with payments in 25 different U.S. states or jurisdictions. The milestone of Ohio, which is the 7th most populated U.S. state with 11.8m residents, follows Paysafe's entry into Maryland in late November, with the company providing DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) and PointsBet (ASX: PBH), among other operators, with online payment solutions.

Now, Paysafe has extended its longstanding payments partnerships with these two operators into Ohio along with several other existing partners Betfred Sportsbook, Betway (subsidiary of Super Group; NYSE: SGHC), Hard Rock Sportsbook, and SuperBook Sports, among others.

The separate integrations of Betfred Sportsbook, DraftKings, Hard Rock Sportsbook, and PointsBet, with Paysafe's payment gateway enables their Ohio sports-betting customers to securely make deposits via either credit card or debit card. All transactions will be processed seamlessly by Paysafe.

Ohio sports bettors wagering with the Betway sportsbook will also be able to make deposits and receive payouts using Paysafe's Skrill digital wallet. The wallet, which was recently upgraded and boasts a state-of-the-art user experience (UX), will support instant online deposits direct from Betway customers' bank accounts (when linked) as well as the ability to cash-out winnings rapidly.

In addition, through their connectivity to the Paysafe payments platform, Betway, PointsBet, and SuperBook Sports, can provide their Ohio customers with a range of other alternative payment methods (APMs) from third-party providers.

Zak Cutler, President of Global Gaming at Paysafe, said: "We're delighted to begin the year by extending our U.S. iGaming payments footprint into Ohio, which ranks as the most important American sports-betting market to launch since New York a year ago. Through our best-in-class payments platform and our Skrill wallet, we look forward to supporting the growth of our operator partners in Ohio."

About Paysafe

Paysafe ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over U.S. $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of January 18th, 2023, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 25 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

