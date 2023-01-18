DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index & Name Change - AMUNDI INDEX MSCI JAPAN - UCITS ETF DR - LU1602144815

Please note that Amundi will be switching the benchmark and change the name for below ETFs:

-- AMUNDI INDEX MSCI JAPAN - UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C) - LU1602144815

-- Overview of the changes

-- ETFs below will switch to a new benchmark and change names as follows:

Current Current New Effective ISIN Tickers Current Index Index New ShareClass Name New Index Index Date for ShareClass Name Name Ticker Name Ticker Change (at the open) CJ1G LN AMUNDI INDEX MSCI Amundi MSCI Japan ESG MSCI JAPAN - Daily Net Climate Net Zero Ambition MSCI Japan LU1602144815 UCITS ETF DR - TR Japan MSDEJNN CTB UCITS ETF DR - JPY ESG Broad CTB MXJPEBSL 20/01/2023 CJ1U LN JPY (C) Euro (C) Select Index

