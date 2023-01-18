Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
18.01.2023 | 10:46
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index & Name Change - AMUNDI INDEX MSCI JAPAN - UCITS ETF DR - LU1602144815

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index & Name Change - AMUNDI INDEX MSCI JAPAN - UCITS ETF DR - LU1602144815

Amundi Asset Management (CJ1G; CJ1U) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index & Name Change - AMUNDI INDEX MSCI JAPAN - UCITS ETF DR - LU1602144815 18-Jan-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index & Name Change - AMUNDI INDEX MSCI JAPAN - UCITS ETF DR - LU1602144815

Please note that Amundi will be switching the benchmark and change the name for below ETFs:

-- AMUNDI INDEX MSCI JAPAN - UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C) - LU1602144815

-- Overview of the changes

-- ETFs below will switch to a new benchmark and change names as follows: 

Current  Current                     New   Effective 
ISIN     Tickers Current     Index   Index  New ShareClass Name    New Index   Index  Date for 
           ShareClass Name Name   Ticker              Name     Ticker  Change (at 
                                                     the open) 
       CJ1G LN AMUNDI INDEX   MSCI       Amundi MSCI Japan ESG 
           MSCI JAPAN -   Daily Net     Climate Net Zero Ambition MSCI Japan 
LU1602144815     UCITS ETF DR -  TR Japan MSDEJNN CTB UCITS ETF DR - JPY  ESG Broad CTB MXJPEBSL 20/01/2023 
       CJ1U LN JPY (C)     Euro       (C)            Select Index

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1602144815, LU1602144815 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CJ1G; CJ1U 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 216635 
EQS News ID:  1537947 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1537947&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2023 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.