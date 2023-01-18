

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation continued to rise in December, albeit at a softer rate, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 15.0 percent year-on-year in December, after a 15.1 percent increase in November.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP increased 0.1 percent in December, after a 1.0 percent growth in the previous month.



The annual average HICP inflation was 12.1 percent in 2022.



The latest inflation was the second-highest value since 2000, when it was 12.2 percent.



Earlier this month, the statistical office reported that consumer prices remained unchanged at 15.4 percent yearly in December and rose 0.2 percent from a month ago.



