DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJU LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 38.9795
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34884759
CODE: NRJU LN
ISIN: FR0010524777
