DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 161.3068

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39654

CODE: MSEX LN

ISIN: FR0012399772

