Hair Care Line Offers Hydrolyzed Keratin, Moroccan Argan Oil, and Purple Pigments for Blonde and Bleached Hair

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - SUNATORIA, a brand specializing in high-quality keratin hair care, has launched three nourishing hair masks to rejuvenate damaged hair. The masks, made with Hydrolyzed Keratin, Moroccan Argan Oil, and purple pigments, are designed to turn hair soft, silky, and shiny, restore natural bounce and volume, and remove brassiness and yellow tones. The ingredients are sodium, sulfate, and paraben-free and quality tested, not animal tested, to ensure 100% TOP Grade hydrolyzed keratin. SUNATORIA was founded on the belief that all women and men deserve results-proven professional hair care that is accessible to all.





"Our natural ingredients are meant to turn customers away from damaging products and towards a treatment that strengthens hair at its core," Gudz said. The Premium Keratin Hair Mask is free of sulfates, sodium, and parabens, and is made with 100% top grade hydrolyzed keratin. The keratin in the mask is structured in the same way as a protein synthesized in the human body, and is combined with organic ingredients like vitamin E and Omega 3 and 9 fatty acids to increase moisture and elasticity.

When SUNATORIA first opened its doors three years ago, the brand was founded on the belief that all women and men deserve professional hair care that is both accessible and results-proven. With this mission in mind, founder Dmytro Gudz began selling three hair masks, led by the Premium Keratin Hair Mask.

The Premium Keratin Hair Mask is a nourishing and rejuvenating treatment specifically designed for dry, damaged hair. Made with hydrolyzed keratin, the mask has been proven to transform hair into a soft, silky and shiny state, while also restoring natural volume and bounce. The end result is hair that is not only healthier, but also easier to manage.

One of the standout features of the Premium Keratin Hair Mask is its use of all-natural ingredients. The mask is free of sodium, sulfate and parabens, and is made with top-grade, quality-tested hydrolyzed keratin. Customers have reported that their damaged hair becomes stronger and more moisturized after using the mask. According to Gudz, "Our natural ingredients are meant to turn customers away from damaging products and towards a treatment that strengthens hair at its core."

In addition to its keratin content, the hair mask also includes vitamin E and omega 3 and 9 fatty acids, all of which have been shown to increase moisture and elasticity in the hair. SUNATORIA's keratin is structured in the same way as a protein synthesized in the human body, making it a highly effective and natural choice for hair care.

SUNATORIA also offers two other hair masks: the Keratin and Argan Oil Hair Mask and the Purple Keratin Hair Mask for blonde and bleached hair. The former is made with Moroccan argan oil, a natural moisturizer that adds strength and softness to the hair. The latter is specifically designed for color-treated hair, featuring purple pigments to remove brassiness and yellow tones and control frizz for easier styling. Both masks are cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free and sodium-free, and use the same nourishing blend of vitamin E and omega fatty acids as the Premium Keratin Hair Mask.

"We at SUNATORIA continue to envision a market where women don't have to worry about false promises, zero results or expensive costs," said Gudz. "Our hope is that our products can help improve the lives of all those who want professional hair care." In the three years since its founding, SUNATORIA has served numerous customers on Amazon with its line of three hair care masks that work to rejuvenate, strengthen and moisturize damaged hair. Each mask offers its own unique ingredients, but all are cruelty-free, sulfate-free and paraben-free.

