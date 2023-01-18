

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were fluctuating on Wednesday after falling from a more than eight-month high in the previous session.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,912.73 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,914.80.



The dollar index rose today amid dovish signals from the Bank of Japan. The Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy policy, surprising markets and sending the yen tumbling.



The central bank maintained interest rates at record-low levels and kept its yield curve tolerance band unchanged, defying market expectations it would overhaul its policy in the wake of rising inflationary pressures.



On the data front, Eurozone consumer inflation decelerated as expected in December, Eurostat confirmed.



The CPI was finalized at 9.2 percent year-on-year in December, down from November's 10.1 percent.



U.S. PPI, retail sales and industrial production data, all for December, as well as business inventories for November and NAHB housing market index for January will be released in the New York session.



The Fed's Beige book report is also awaited.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de