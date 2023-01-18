DJ Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CU2U LN) Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 507.1468

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 664973

CODE: CU2U LN

ISIN: LU1681042948

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2U LN Sequence No.: 216672 EQS News ID: 1538081 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1538081&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2023 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)