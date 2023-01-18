DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.0749

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22439494

CODE: AASU LN

ISIN: LU1681044563

ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU LN

