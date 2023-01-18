Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
PR Newswire
18.01.2023 | 13:18
Emirates Culinary Guild and ANICAV invite all chefs, professional, amateur, and student, to enter hosts an Online Legumes Recipe Competition

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the campaign "Legumes from Europe" promoted by ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries, and co-funded by the European Union, the competition is open to Professional and Amateur Chefs alike.

To enter, simply submit a recipe preparation video featuring Canned Legumes from Europe. First place prize of the competition is a trip to Italy.

The rules of the competition:

      1. Any professional chef or amateur cook may enter
      2. Show all the ingredients at the start of the video, highlighting delicious, healthy, and convenient, Canned Legumes from Europe
      3. Include the recipe, ingredients, and method in English on the format supplied by organizers
      4. Video should be between 4 -7 minutes
      5. Prepare 1 portion of your recipe
      6. The dish can be a starter, meze, salad, main course, pasta, side dish, soup, sandwich or wrap
      7. Canned Legumes from Europe must be at least 50 % of the recipe: the main ingredient.
      8. These include Chickpeas, Cannellini beans, Red kidney beans (also organic), Lentils, Green peas
        Canned Legumes from Europe may be purchased at quality supermarkets, specialty shops and online
      9. Video can be made by either mobile phone or DSLR camera
      10. Make sure there is sufficient lighting to enhance the finished video
      11. Film in landscape for YouTube Channel
      12. Music is not required, but if you use background music make sure the music is free to use

Here is where to register:

emiratesculinaryguild@gmail.com

Chosen videos will be posted on the Emirates Culinary Guild YouTube Channel Extra points will be awarded for the most viewed and liked videos.
By sending videos and recipes, it is agreed that the ECG and ANICAV and Partners reserve the right to use them freely.
Registration is open for two months, from 15th January 2023.
Entering multiple times is encouraged.
Awards will be announced on April 25th, 2023.

Discover more on:
www.legumesfromeurope.com

Follow us on:
https://www.facebook.com/LegumesFromEuropeUAE/
https://www.instagram.com/legumesfromeuropeuae/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983977/Legumes_from_Europe.jpg

www.legumesfromeurope.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emirates-culinary-guild-and-anicav-invite-all-chefs-professional-amateur-and-student-to-enter-hosts-an-online-legumes-recipe-competition-301724644.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
