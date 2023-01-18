Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: TLSS), ("TLSS", or the "Company"), a growing logistics service provider, today announced that on January 26, 2023, Mr. Sebastian Giordano, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the virtual Q1 Investor Summit on January 26th.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: January 26th, 2023 Presentation: January 26th at 1:00 p.m. EST Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y_HrQq49RrmpaP9v1UT_Hg

The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market;

1x1s will be available for qualified investors; and

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors.

About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.

TLSS, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Cougar Express, Inc., Freight Connections, Inc. and JFK Cartage, Inc., operates as a full-service logistics and transportation company. For more information, visit the Company's website, www.tlss-inc.com.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate.

