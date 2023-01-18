

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. economic data, Producer prices Index, Retail Sales, and Industrial Production reports are the major highlight on Wednesday.



U.K. Consumer price inflation is at its 3-month low in December owing to reduced energy prices.



Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading up.



As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 37.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 8.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 29.50 points.



The U.S. major averages eventually ended Tuesday's session lower. The Nasdaq inched up 15.96 points or 0.1 percent to 11,095.11, the S&P 500 dipped 8.12 points or 0.2 percent to 3,990.97 and the Dow slumped 391.76 points or 1.1 percent to 33,910.85.



On the economic front, Producer Price Index - Final Demand for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is down 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.



The Commerce Department's Retail Sales for December is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.8 percent, while it was down 0.5 percent in November.



The Fed's Industrial Production for December is expected at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it was down 0.2 percent in the previous month.



Manufacturing output is projected to decline 0.2 percent compared to a decline of 0.6 percent in November. The consensus is for the capacity utilization rate is 79.5.



The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in October.



The Housing Market Index for January will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 31, while it was up 31 in December.



Twenty-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Treasury International Capital for November will be published at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the net long-term securities transactions were up $67.8 billion.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will give welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's Model Risk Management Forum at 9.00 am ET.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will participate in Wall Street Journal webcast interview at 9.30 am ET.



The Beige Book produced around two weeks before the Fed Open Market Committee monetary policy is expected at 2.00 pm ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorrie Logan will speak before the event hosted by the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business at 5.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up 0.47 percent to 21,678.



Japanese shares hit a one-month high. The Nikkei average jumped 2.50 percent to 26,791.12. The broader Topix index ended 1.68 percent higher at 1,934.93.



Australian markets ended slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index finished marginally higher at 7,393.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index edged up 0.16 percent to settle at 7,609.50.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 19.50 points or 0.28 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 22.19 points or 0.14 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 0.23 points or 0.00 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 14.66 points or 0.13 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.28 percent.



