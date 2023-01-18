NetApp Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing Complex and Constantly Evolving Healthcare and Life Sciences Challenges With Its Cloud Services

The NetApp Healthcare Cloud Services simplify data architecture, improve data mobility, lower cloud costs, increase data protection, and streamline data management.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the healthcare cloud industry and, based on its findings, recognizes NetApp with the 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company is a leading global platform-as-a-service healthcare cloud services provider that leverages its extensive experience and complete cloud solutions portfolio to accelerate innovation while unlocking the potential of the cloud and improving data protection. It increasingly adopts strategies to manage data efficiently, eliminates information silos, optimizes resources, reduces data center footprints, and leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to drive actionable insights. NetApp delivers industry-leading data management and storage solutions on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. The company helps customers better manage, protect, move, and store their data while remaining agnostic about the data location: on-premises, private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud, or multi-cloud environments.





NetApp brings clear value for payers, healthcare providers, and life sciences companies while ensuring the best outcomes through its customer-centered and data-centric approach. NetApp optimizes workloads and collaborations in a hybrid multi-cloud environment to enable flexibility and consistency in data movement. The company focuses on data flexibility as data fabric seamlessly allows movement from one cloud to another. It faces even the most pressing challenges in the market while providing innovative solutions to comply with international standards. The Cloud Volumes ONTAP® data management software, a powerful data fabric, enables seamless, consistent data access at any place it resides. ONTAP® runs everywhere and:

Delivers performance and functionality across a hybrid multi-cloud estate.

Provides enterprise-grade storage with full control and management over cloud storage assets.

Reduces costs and ensures optimized resources (cutting up to 90% of storage costs).

Ensures an unrivaled level of security and compliance, keeping data secure and private anywhere.

Provides a resilient architecture to solve data loss and downtime problems before they occur.

Supports fast recovery from ransomware attacks and prevents disruptions because workflows are quite essential for the healthcare space.

Enables customers to avoid costly, time-consuming, and resource-intensive restoration processes via cloud backup, archive, and disaster recovery.

Pavel Zhebrouski, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, said, "NetApp's ONTAP® helped Blue Cross Blue Shield, the United States health insurance giant that insures over 106 million Americans, to integrate on-premise and cloud data seamlessly, manage all systems within a single cloud manager, achieve new speeds in health care application development, and leverage the hybrid environment."

NetApp Data Protection and Security Assessment® provides immediate valuable insight and helps users improve their ransomware and data protection strategies. Its detection and prevention solutions include warning and security mechanisms to avert as many threats as possible. The tools also create actionable plans to remediate exposure and supply valuable insights about threats, recovery from an attack, and compliance to avoid future risks. NetApp Cloud Insights® and Active IQ® proactively provide customers with information regarding file changes and resource consumption to alert them about potential risks and breaches. Active IQ® uses AI applied to the product based on-premises or in the cloud, ensuring reduced risks quickly. It collects around 250 billion data point a month, allows partners to monitor activities in the customer environment, and simplifies proactive care for possible issues. It is a powerful tool to share knowledge with customers and bring them closer to solutions developers while reducing customer request tickets.

"NetApp leverages its deep experience to provide diverse cloud solutions that accelerate innovation and cloud use while improving data protection, regardless of data location. Its unique solutions enable customers to optimize the cloud compute costs and performance and enhance data protection, security, and compliance," said Dr. Rishi Pathak, a Frost & Sullivan Research Director. NetApp's ONTAP® leverages SnapMirror®, the company's industry-leading replication technology, to replicate on-premises data to the cloud, making it simple to have secondary copies available for multiple use cases. As a result, NetApp SnapLock® and SnapCenter® solutions allow users to back up and restore at nearly any point. In conclusion, with its commitment to innovation and strong overall performance, NetApp earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

