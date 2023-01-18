Global Securities Lending Market Set to Reach USD 49.7 Bn by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR of 17.7%| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Securities Lending Market" by Type (Equity Securities/Stocks, Debt Securities [Banknotes, Treasury Notes, and Bonds {Government Bonds, Corporate Bonds, and Municipal Bonds}], Derivatives Securities (Option Contracts, Future Contracts, Forwards Contracts, and Swap Contracts), and Hybrid Securities), Lender (Angel Investors and Venture Capitals), End-user (Mutual Funds, Hedge Funds, and Proprietary Traders), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was size was USD 12.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 49.7 Bn at a CAGR of 17.7% by the year 2031. The market growth is attributed to the rising awareness of trading as a lucrative profession for several stock traders.





Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

BYN MELLON

JP MORGAN

STATE STREET

CITI

RBC TREASURY & INVESTOR SERVICES

HSBC SECURITY SERVICES

BLACK ROCK

AVIVA

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include lender, end-user, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Securities Lending Market

In terms of type, the global securities lending market is segmented into equity securities/stocks, debt securities [banknotes, treasury notes, and bonds {government bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds}], derivatives securities (option contracts, future contracts, forwards contracts, and swap contracts), and hybrid securities. The equity securities/stocks segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the projected period owing to the various advantages of lending equity securities to borrowers.

Based on lender, the global market is bifurcated into angel investors and venture capitals. The angel investors segment is expected to expand at a significant rate owing to the benefit of gaining additional income on securities by lending them to a borrower.

In terms of region, the global securities lending market is classified as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market during the projected period due to the increasing practice of lending securities and the presence of major key players in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The number of new upcoming brokerage firms is rapidly increasing as the rise in awareness among new investors regarding the trading platform and equities market.

Governments across the globe are introducing new favorable policies for traders and the stock/equities market that can produce new opportunities for the global market.

Securities lending offers a new opportunity for lenders to earn additional income as they apply a certain amount of charging a fee on the lending process.

Increasing numbers of professional traders in the equities/stock market are likely to drive the global market.

Mutual funds across the globe are lending bonds or stocks to generate additional returns and then these mutual funds further lend securities to traders.

Key Segments Covered

Type

Equity Securities/Stocks

Debt Securities

Banknotes



Treasury Notes



Bonds Government Bonds





Corporate Bonds





Municipal Bonds

Derivatives Securities

Option Contracts Option Contracts



Future Contracts



Forwards Contracts



Swap Contracts

Hybrid Securities

Lender

Angel Investors

Venture Capitals

End-user

Mutual Funds

Hedge Funds

Proprietary Traders

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

