Global Alloy Aluminum Forged Wheel Market Set to Reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 5.2% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Alloy Aluminum Forged Wheel Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.3 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% by the end of 2031. The global market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of lightweight alloy wheels.





Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

CITIC Limited

Forgeline

Schott Wheel

Howmet Aerospace

Enkei International, Inc.

BORBET GmBH

RONAL GROUP

Superior Industries International Inc

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include vehicle type, distribution channel, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Alloy Aluminum Forged Wheel Market

Based on vehicle type, the alloy aluminum forged wheel market is fragmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years owing to the increasing demand for performance-based vehicles.

On the basis of distribution channels, the global market is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is anticipated to hold a higher revenue share of the market during the forecast period. Increasing preference for OEM wheels among consumers is likely to propel the growth of the market.

In terms of region, the global alloy aluminum forged wheel market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the market of North America and Europe is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Aluminum forged wheels are produced without voids, shrinking, and porosity, which makes them durable and light in weight by reducing around 20-25% weight compared to others.

These wheels are strong and dense. Therefore, they are widely installed in high-end vehicles and high-performance cars.

Adoption of lightweight alloy wheels increased in electric vehicles as it helps to increase the efficiency and performance of the vehicles, which drives the market growth.

Thermal conductivity of aluminum alloy wheels easily dissipates the heat produced by the tire and vehicle chassis.

Increasing investments in high technology and rising disposable income in developed and developing economies creates an immense growth opportunity in the coming years.

Passenger cars such as luxury cars, supercars, SUV, sedans, and electric vehicles demand innovative designs and lightweight wheels.

OEM wheels gaining traction due to their high quality and precise dimension. OEM wheels are designed for the specific model of vehicle.

Rising research activities to develop innovative products create growth opportunities for the aftermarket manufacturers, which gaining market share.

Technological growth in automotive wheels manufacturing drives the market of Asia Pacific .

. It is anticipated that the market in North America grows quickly during the projected period, due to the wide presence of leading manufacturers in the US. However, the market in Europe is driven by the growing consumer preference for upgraded alloy wheels.

Alloy Aluminum Forged Wheel Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 - 2031

Key Segments Covered

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

