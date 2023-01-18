Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C99G ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84 Ticker-Symbol: R6C0 
Tradegate
18.01.23
15:06 Uhr
27,615 Euro
+0,125
+0,45 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHELL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHELL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,60527,61515:07
27,61027,62015:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHELL
SHELL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHELL PLC27,615+0,45 %
VOLTA INC0,7220,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.