Disruptive Behavior Disorder Treatment Market Predicted to Reach USD 1.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Disruptive Behavior Disorder Treatment Market by Type (Oppositional defiant disorder, Conduct disorder, Intermittent explosive disorder), by Treatment (Parenting therapy, Individual therapy, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". According to the report, the global disruptive behavior disorder treatment industry generated $1.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.





Prime determinants of growth

Rise in awareness regarding the importance of early diagnosis for mental health issues and rise in consumer awareness related to preventive healthcare and importance of treatments drive the growth of the global disruptive behavior disorder treatment market. However, lack of appropriate healthcare infrastructure for mental health care restricts the market growth. Moreover, advancements in disruptive behavior treatment presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Disruptive Behavior Disorder Treatment Market-

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global disruptive behavior disorder treatment market, owing to decrease in demand for disruptive behavior treatment.

Less hospital visits during the pandemic and disrupted services impacted the market growth negatively.

However, the vaccination drive has stabilized the treatments and is expected to drive the market during the forecasted years

The conduct disorder segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the conduct disorder segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global disruptive behavior disorder treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of conduct disorder which led to increase in the demand for disruptive behavior disorder treatments.

The parenting therapy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on treatment, the parenting therapy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global disruptive behavior disorder treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to new innovations in parenting therapy and rise in adoption of parenting services.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global disruptive behavior disorder treatment market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rise in cases of disruptive behavior disorder, and increase in awareness regarding the advanced treatments. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in investments to provide the high-quality disruptive behavior disorder treatments, increasing awareness and rise in healthcare infrastructure.

Leading Market Players: -

Mindsbhumika

Springwoods Behavioral Health

Boston Children's Hospital

Alliance Health Midwest Behavioral Health

Highland Ridge Hospital

KVC Health Systems Inc.

The Recovery Village Drug and Alcohol Rehab

Cross Creek Hospital

Seattle Children's Hospital

NYU Langone Hospitals

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global disruptive behavior disorder treatment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

