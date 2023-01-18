Delivery solution enables SMBs to send communications over any channel, from virtually anywhere, smoothing the transition to digital

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced the arrival of Quadient Impress Distribute in Ireland, a cloud-based multi-channel document delivery solution that supports small and medium businesses (SMBs) in moving towards digital processes and improving customer satisfaction. Along with other modules of the Quadient Impress platform, SMBs can now use a single Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application to prepare and send outbound communications, over any channel, using a desktop in almost any location, while automatically using customers' preferred delivery channel. Users can minimise distracting and laborious tasks for employees, freeing them to focus on higher-value, core tasks; and optimise the flow of business.

Quadient Impress Distribute fully integrates with other modules of Quadient Impress. Users can upload and personalise customer communications before sending them over any channel, such as email, print/mail or a secure branded portal. At the same time, businesses can easily prompt customers to choose their preferred delivery channel, which Impress intelligently manages for all future communications. This eliminates time and stress spent on preparation and delivery of both ad hoc and bulk communications, while knowing that customers are always receiving communications over their preferred channel.

The solution also helps ensure important communications meet security and compliance requirements, providing a detailed audit trail of the entire process. Digital documents are automatically stored for easy retrieval, and a user-friendly dashboard tracks both print and digital communications ensuring important touchpoints reach their intended recipients, in the right format.

"Adding Quadient Impress Distribute to the Impress platform in Ireland marks a crucial milestone in our mission to accelerate SMBs in their transition to more digitalised and automated processes through offering a full suite of Intelligent Communication Automation solutions," said Duncan Groom, Chief Operating Officer DACHIT UKI, Quadient. "We are proud to continue providing our customers across Europe with the very best in multi-channel communications automation and delivery software."

With Quadient Impress Distribute, the Impress platform helps SMBs in Ireland effectively manage the transition to digital: addressing growing requirements for a more sophisticated, digitalised communications strategy while migrating customers to electronic communications at their own pace. Businesses can be confident they are increasing customer satisfaction while freeing their employees' time to concentrate on their highest-value tasks.

Learn more about Quadient Impress Distribute here: https://www.quadient.com/en-gb/customer-communications/impress-platform/distribute.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalised connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid 60 and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://www.quadient.com/en-gb/customer-communications/impress-platform/distribute.

