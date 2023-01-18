Apiture and Glia Extend Partnership to User Direct Service

Apiture enhances customer service offering through access to Glia's suite of Digital Customer Service tools

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, now powers Apiture's User Direct service. This represents an expansion of Apiture's existing partnership with Glia, which provides enhanced digital support tools to Apiture Digital Banking Platform users.

Used by approximately one-third of Apiture's clients, User Direct is a customer support outsourcing service that can supplement or replace financial institutions' in-house digital banking support resources. Through the Glia partnership, the User Direct team can now use collaborative communication options such as messaging, video, and voice when fielding customer or member support requests on behalf of Apiture clients. The User Direct team can also jointly browse users' screens during support sessions using Glia's CoBrowsing feature.

Glia's technology leverages a strategic blend of AI and human interaction, allowing digital banking users to easily start an interaction via chat to help answer simple questions. When more complex inquiries arise, the user can be seamlessly transferred to a live User Direct representative.

"As demand for digital banking continues to grow, consumers and businesses expect a seamless, user-friendly experience with easy access to support personnel when questions arise," said Chris Babcock, Apiture CEO. "Equipping our User Direct team with Glia's enhanced digital support tools allows us to further elevate the service we provide to our clients' digital banking users."

"Digital Customer Service continues to enable financial institutions to deliver the superior experiences their users need and deserve," said Steve Kaish, SVP of Alliances Glia. "Delivering personalized support options through Apiture's User Direct service maintains the strong relationships that are the backbone of community banks and credit unions."

About Apiture

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

