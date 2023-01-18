Grasshopper Partners with Ramp to Provide Small and Mid-Size Business Customers with Access to Corporate Cards and Financial Automation Software

Partnership Further Enhances the Digital Finance Experience for Businesses

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Grasshopper , the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, and Ramp , the first finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, today announce a partnership to provide Grasshopper's clients with access to Ramp's platform, including its virtual and physical corporate cards, on a referral basis. This strategic collaboration serves as a key component of both organizations' missions to deliver a superior experience for the small- and mid-sized business economy.

Grasshopper identified Ramp as a valuable partner with its industry-leading automation software, integrations, savings insights, and spend management tools that have saved 12,000 businesses over $300 million and 3.5 million hours to date. Ramp shares Grasshopper's belief that small- and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy and has been steadfastly committed to helping thousands of these businesses save their most valuable resources and navigate a complex macroeconomic landscape. With this partnership, Ramp and Grasshopper together are doubling down on their commitment to ensuring the success, profitability, and longevity of small businesses.

"Ramp and Grasshopper are squarely aligned to deliver superior products and services to meet the growing demand for digital banking and finance tools among small and mid-sized businesses," said Chris Tremont, Chief Digital Officer of Grasshopper. "We empower our clients by delivering high-quality digital banking tools and resources, so they can focus more time on meeting their business goals. Working with Ramp, we can continue to deliver on our promise of providing the right technology and services to our clients."

Through the partnership, Grasshopper clients can apply for a Ramp card from the bank's site and will benefit from the following features:

Powerful physical and virtual cards with unlimited 1.5% cash back

Zero touch expenses to help control, analyze, and optimize organization-wide spending.

Blazing fast bill payments to pay invoices how and when they want, around the globe.

Hyper intelligence to maximize saving and cut spend with insights, reporting, and perks.

"In this market, business owners and finance teams are under increased pressure to do more with less," said Colin Kennedy, Chief Business Officer, Ramp. "We're proud to partner with Grasshopper to deliver small and mid-sized businesses the tools they need to save time and money when it matters most."

As the two companies deepen their partnership in the coming months, the Ramp platform will become more integrated into the Grasshopper digital banking experience to provide business clients with a more holistic view of their finances in one place.

Over time, this partnership may also expand into Grasshopper's growing Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business, providing fintech clients seeking a corporate card offering access to Ramp.

To learn more about this partnership or to apply for a card, visit the Grasshopper website .

About Grasshopper Bank

With total assets of over $600 million, Grasshopper is a client-first digital bank serving the business and innovation economy. Grasshopper replaces the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to banking with a suite of products and services tailored to specific industries, and a passionate team of experts with deep expertise in their fields. Grasshopper's banking solutions cover small business, venture-backed companies, fintech-focused Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and commercial API banking platforms, SBA lending, commercial real estate lending, and yacht financing. Headquartered in New York City, the bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information, visit the bank's website at www.grasshopper.bank or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ramp

Ramp ( https://www.ramp.com ) is building the next generation of finance tools - from corporate cards and expense management, to bill payments and accounting integrations - designed to save businesses time and money with every click. Businesses are spending an average of 3.5% less and closing their books 8x faster by switching to Ramp's finance automation platform. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers the fastest-growing corporate card in America and enables billions of dollars of purchases each year on the heels of nearly 10x year-over-year growth.

