Whittier Trust Welcomes Kristen Matteoni as Vice President, Associate Counsel

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Whittier Trust Company hires Kristen Matteoni as Vice President, Associate Counsel. In this role, she is responsible for assisting in the legal affairs of Whittier Trust, advising on trust, fiduciary, corporate, regulatory, and business matters.

Kristen brings to Whittier Trust seven years of experience in trust and estate law. She most recently served as an Estate Planning Attorney at Snell & Wilmer, LLP in their Private Client Services department. While there, she provided legal advice to high-net-worth individuals, focusing on estate planning, estate and trust administration, business succession, and non-profit organizations. Before that, Kristen held a position at Maupin Cox & Legoy, where she practiced estate planning and estate and trust administration.

"Kristen's expertise in trust and estate law and her ability to integrate Whittier Trust's unique approach to wealth management will enhance our client experience. We're already excited by the value that she's added to the team, and we're even more excited to see her row here at Whittier Trust" - Dean Byrne, Nevada Regional Manager, Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager.

Kristen Matteoni obtained her Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs, magna cum laude, from Wagner College. She obtained her Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the William S. Boyd School of Law, University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 543 families and over 40 foundations throughout the US and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

