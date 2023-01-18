Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878841 ISIN: US17275R1023 Ticker-Symbol: CIS 
Xetra
18.01.23
15:36 Uhr
44,310 Euro
-0,345
-0,77 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,23044,25516:21
44,20044,31016:21
ACCESSWIRE
18.01.2023 | 15:02
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cisco Systems Inc.: Finding Purpose in Improving Supply Chain Worker Well-Being

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

Cisco's stated purpose is to Power an Inclusive Future for All. Achieving a goal focused on better outcomes for the people who work in and with our company is a complicated effort that involves many fronts: taking efforts to support social justice efforts, working to address the issue of climate change, and working to address human rights issues in our supply chain.

Making sure human rights are upheld and people are treated fairly is important across Cisco's operations and supply chain. Cisco's commitment to human rights is set forth in our Global Human Rights Policy, and operationalized within our supply chain due diligence system, which is consistent with the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), and the OECD Due Diligence Guidelines for Responsible Business Conduct. Our Supplier Ethics Policy reflects our pledge to uphold the human rights of people who work in our supply chain while our Supplier Code of Conduct outlines our policies on labor and working conditions in the supply chain.

The success of our work to respect human rights in our supply chain depends on the commitment and support of people across our supply chain teams. It is this work we want to highlight as part of Human Rights Day.

For example, Gordon Buckle, head of specialty technology in Cisco's Global Supplier Management division, worked earlier this year with a supplier that pushed back on remediating a human rights issue. Gordon worked to ensure that the supplier's management understood what the human rights violation was and how to come into compliance with our Supplier Code of Conduct. In parallel, Buckle examined possible alternative sourcing options should the supplier be unable to conform to Cisco's Supplier Code of Conduct. Ultimately, a solution was reached, the human rights issue was addressed, and Cisco was able to continue doing business with the supplier.

"We believe in a world with equal access to opportunity, a world in which businesses operate with all aspects of society in mind," Buckle said. "As we endeavor to bring these ideals to life by leveraging our standards and policies, my team and I have developed a strong cohesive partnership with the Supply Chain Sustainability team."

Buckle and others are part of Cisco's Champions of Sustainability program, which highlights employees who advance sustainable and ethical business practices as part of their daily responsibilities. Cisco is recognizing those employees who have found purpose in improving worker well-being in our supply chain by helping suppliers better their health and safety protections, working conditions, and ethical sourcing.

By making this part of how we do business, Cisco supply chain employees are helping to advance the company on its journey toward powering an inclusive future for all.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cisco Systems Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cisco Systems Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cisco-systems-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735680/Finding-Purpose-in-Improving-Supply-Chain-Worker-Well-Being

CISCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.