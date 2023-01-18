Authority Solutions®: 2022 Technoeconomics IP Symposium Generates Groundbreaking Intellectual Property Discussions

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Authority Solutions® hosted a successful run of this year's Technoeconomics® Intellectual Property (IP) Symposium in Houston, Texas, focused on monetizing IP in the cryptocurrency space.

The event, which took place on October 3, 2022, brought together experts and thought leaders in the field to discuss the latest trends and developments in IP and cryptocurrency. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from industry experts, network with their peers, and learn about best practices for monetizing their IP in the digital world.

"We are thrilled with the turnout and response to our IP symposium," said Eric G. Wright, founder of Wright IP & International Law. "As the world of cryptocurrency continues to evolve, it is more important than ever for businesses and individuals to protect their IP and understand how to monetize it effectively. Our event provided a valuable opportunity for attendees to learn from experts and connect with others in the field."

The symposium featured a lineup of impressive speakers who discussed the role of IP in the cryptocurrency market and shared insights on the intersection of IP and blockchain technology.

Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in workshops and panel discussions, covering topics such as IP strategy, licensing, and enforcement in the cryptocurrency space.

Overall, the Technoeconomics® 2022 IP symposium was a resounding success, providing valuable information and networking opportunities for attendees. We look forward to hosting future events and continuing to support the growth of the cryptocurrency industry.

Authority Solutions® located in Houston 8300 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W #450-4554, Houston, TX 77070, is a digital marketing agency specializing in providing internet marketing services. We are committed to supporting the growth of the cryptocurrency industry and providing valuable resources and information to our clients and partners.

For more information about Authority Solutions® and our upcoming events, please visit www.authoritysolutions.com.

Please check out our previous press release about Authority Solutions®.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/2022-technoeconomics-ip-symposium-generates-groundbreaking-intellectual-property-discussions/

###

Contact Information

Authority Solutions®

8300 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W #450-4554

Houston

TX 77070

United States

+1 888-997-4146

https://thenewsfront.com/organisation/authority-solutions/

SOURCE: Authority Solutions®

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735667/2022-TechnoeconomicsR-IP-Symposium-Generates-Groundbreaking-Intellectual-Property-Discussions