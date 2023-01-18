rooost: UK-Based Business Accommodation Provider Offers A Real Home-From-Home Experience For Your Workforce

LEAMINGTON SPA, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Founded in 2017, rooost is a UK-based Business Accommodation provider that has partnered with thousands of property owners and business providers across the UK to offer an extensive choice of business accommodation and a real home-from-home experience for your workforce.

Comprising of a small and knowledgeable team, rooost helps your company save time by taking the hassle out of shortlisting, booking and the overall management of your stay, so your employees can keep their focus on more important work-related tasks.

With experience working with a variety of businesses from a range of different industries, such as contractors, healthcare professionals, engineers, senior management teams, builders, and tradespeople, rooost takes away all the hassle of administration and property management out of your hands.

The Perfect Business Accommodation

rooost specialises in assisting your company in finding the perfect accommodation that has no minimum term, meets your budget, and will keep your employees happy - its goal is simple: to save you time, money, and hassle.

The company's business travel services have become renowned in the UK for negotiating and securing exclusive rates from a list of business providers and property owners that aren't otherwise available.

The team at rooost uses these connections within the hospitality industry to reduce the stress of your company finding a suitable business or Contractor Accommodation, along with providing the following services:

24/7 access to a member of the team

Additional support with employee welfare

Flexible terms

The ability to always create availability at all times

Bespoke information for guest check-ins

Hand-picked places based on requirements

Access to 1000s of accommodation suppliers

Professional due diligence checks on all accommodations from the list of suppliers to make sure it's exactly what you need

When picking business accommodation using rooost, all you need to provide is the type of accommodation you are looking for, how many people will require hotels or facilities, and the location.

As rooost is a customer-focused company, it has also released a helpful guide that highlights the benefits of its services and offers you a step-by-step approach on how to pick the perfect business accommodation for your company.

Location

Make sure when you are picking the location of your business accommodation that it is within a comfortable commutable distance to the workplace.

This is essential because if your workers are working 8 hours a day or longer, then you don't want to prolong their day with additional travel time - everyone deserves their downtime, and everyone needs it to be as effective at work as possible.

Quality

The quality of the accommodation should match what your workers are expecting as having them be somewhere for long periods of time in a place they don't want to be in can definitely demotivate them.

Due Diligence Checks

Before committing to an accommodation, make sure that it is a safe and clean place that has good reviews or positive testimonials from people staying there for a similar purpose as your company.

Amenities

Look at pain points of areas and make sure you have the amenities that takes that pain away.

For example, if you have a work vehicle and are working in the city centre, make sure you have somewhere with allocated parking and if you have expensive equipment, make sure that the car park is gated or that it has reliable CCTV.

Workforce Interests

If your workforce has specific interests, ensure that they have these hobbies close by; for example, if they enjoy staying fit and healthy and going to the gym, make sure that there is a gym within reachable distance for them.

rooost will take all the above factors into account, and one of their dedicated business managers will work with you to help find the ideal business accommodation for your workforce while they are working away from home.

www.rooost.co.uk

Contact Information:

rooost

1 Mill Street

Leamington Spa

Warwickshire CV31 1ES

United Kingdom

01926 298 916

