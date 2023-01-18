Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - Green Impact Partners (TSXV: GIP) ("GIP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Future Energy Park has received final Land Use approval from the City of Calgary municipal council. The approval lays the groundwork from a local planning perspective and represents a major approval for the project. Located within the City of Calgary, Future Energy Park is a proposed net CO2 negative biofuels facility using non-food grade waste-wheat to produce renewable natural gas ("RNG") and ethanol.

"Working with the Mayor and City Council in achieving this critical path milestone gives us confidence we will be able to break ground in 2023, subject to the receipt of other major approvals," said Jesse Douglas, Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled and especially thankful to the City of Calgary for their collaborative and constructive approach. The environmental benefits of this project are matched with significant direct benefits to Calgary and the Province of Alberta through job creation and economic growth in the clean technology sector."

"The Future Energy Park is a big win for Calgary and for the region. It represents a significant investment in our city that integrates the agricultural and energy sectors to produce biofuels locally," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. "I'm pleased to see Green Impact Partners bring this exciting project to Calgary, contributing to our economic diversification and environmental sustainability goals."

The Future Energy Park is an innovative, clean energy project which is forging a new path between Alberta's energy and agriculture sectors. This project represents an approximate $1.2 billion investment in Alberta and the City of Calgary. Once operational, the facility is expected to produce approximately 3.5 million MMBtu per year of RNG, over 300 million litres of ethanol annually, approximately 235,000 tonnes of cattle feed annually, and create carbon credits.

Subject to receipt of final regulatory approvals, Green Impact Partners is targeting completion in 2025.

About the Future Energy Park Facility

The project will create approximately 800 jobs over 24 months during construction and 50 jobs during operations.

The facility will generate income tax revenue of $50 million per year ($1.2 billion over the first 20 years).

Once operational, the Future Energy Park will provide annual new, direct revenue of over $150 million to rural wheat producers.

Green Impact Partners will be using local engineering, construction, and environmental firms for the project.

The proposed facility is being sited in an industrial area in southeast Calgary and will be constructed and operated on 52 acres of land which has been designated for industrial use.

With a carbon intensity score of -20, the Future Energy Park is expected to be North America's largest carbon negative energy facility.





Future Energy Park - Architectural Rendering



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8706/151707_greenimpactfigure1.jpg

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners is focused on creating a more sustainable future and inclusive planet by developing clean energy. GIP acquires, develops, and builds RNG and clean bio-energy projects, with the intention of building, owning, and operating a portfolio of producing facilities, and participates in a wide range of zero-carbon opportunities during every stage of the project lifecycle - from idea generation through to operations. GIP has a growing portfolio of RNG and clean bio-energy projects under development, representing over $3 billion in capital expenditures over the next three years. In its pursuit of net zero earth impact, GIP is positioned to be a leading producer of decarbonizing energy in North America. GIP's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GIP.V. For more information about GIP and its projects, visit www.greenipi.com.

