Expensify welcomes George Clooney as the premier global accounting conference's headline speaker in Puglia, Italy

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards, and bills, today announced George Clooney as the headline speaker at ExpensiCon. ExpensiCon is the invite-only, all-expenses-paid conference that brings together innovators, thought leaders, disruptors, and transformers of the accounting industry to discuss the future of the ever-changing landscape of finance and accounting.

George Clooney -- award-winning actor, businessman, and philanthropist -- will be the headline speaker at ExpensiCon in May. (Photo: Business Wire)

Clooney, an award-winning actor, businessman, and philanthropist, will join 100 accounting thought leaders at ExpensiCon to share his perspective on building multiple businesses and engaging in projects that encourage social good, aligning with Expensify's own work in corporate social responsibility with its non-profit, Expensify.org.

ExpensiCon will facilitate thought leader roundtable discussions, exclusive networking opportunities, strategy workshops, and VIP events for partner accounting firms, bringing together the top minds in the accounting and fintech space to share their knowledge.

Previous ExpensiCons in Bora Bora and Maui included attendees from PwC, Deloitte, BDO, CLA, Baker Tilly, and EisnerAmper, as well as keynote speakers such as Travis Kalanick of Uber, René Lacerte of Bill.com, Zach Nelson of NetSuite, and Rod Drury of Xero.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

