Automotive Sunroof Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 14.49 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 10.30% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Automotive Sunroof Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Automotive Sunroof Market" By Material Type (Fabric, Glass), By Product-Type (Built-In Sunroof Systems, Tilt 'N Slide, Panoramic), By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, Sports Utility Vehicle), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Automotive Sunroof Market size was valued at USD 6.85 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.49 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.30% from 2023 to 2030.

Automotive Sunroof Market

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Automotive Sunroof Market Overview

An opening on the car's roof known as an automotive sunroof allows light and fresh air to enter the interior of the vehicle. Depending on the type of car, sunroofs can be manually or electrically operated and come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and styles. By improving air circulation and providing superior brightness and illumination during the day, they raise the level of comfort for passengers.

The Global Automotive Sunroof Market is being propelled by advancements in glass technology as well as an increase in demand for comfort, safety, and convenience features. Furthermore, rising demand for premium vehicles and improved aesthetic appeal of the glass surface plot in automobiles, including larger sunroofs, drive the growth of the Automotive Sunroof Market.

Furthermore, rising consumer preference for automotive sunroof vehicles in emerging markets boosts global demand for automotive sunroofs. The market has grown significantly as a result of rising demand for premium vehicles, increased penetration of solar sunroofs in electric vehicles globally, and rising automotive vehicle sales.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Automotive Sunroof Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Automotive Sunroof Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are BOS GmbH & Co. KG, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Webasto Roof Systems, Inc., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Inteva Products, LLC., Johnan America, Inc., Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., CIE Automotive, Automotive Sunroof Company, Inc., Signature Automotive Products and Magna International, Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Sunroof Market into Material Type, Product-Type, Vehicle Type, and Geography.

Automotive Sunroof Market, by Material Type

Fabric



Glass



Others

Automotive Sunroof Market, by Product-Type

Built-In Sunroof Systems



Tilt 'N Slide



Panoramic



Top Mount



Others

Automotive Sunroof Market, by Vehicle Type

Hatchback



Sedan



Sports Utility Vehicle



Others

Automotive Sunroof Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

