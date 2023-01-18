Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
18.01.2023
92 Leser
Wiztopic: TotalEnergies adopts Wiztrust to certify its information

TotalEnergies joins Bouygues, Crédit Agricole, Engie, L'Oréal and Schneider Electric in the fight against misinformation. The cost of financial misinformation has been estimated at 26.5 billion dollars.

TotalEnergies adopts Wiztrust, Wiztopic's blockchain-based certification platform for corporate communication. Major listed companies rely on Wiztrust to offer their audiences, especially journalists and investors, the possibility to verify in real time the authenticity of their information and thus avoid fake news, protect their shareholders and preserve the reputation of their executives.

Companies in all sectors have been victims of fake news. Financial misinformation has become a major issue. Its annual cost has been estimated at $17 billion, with a further $9.5 billion estimated negative impact on the reputation of companies and their executives. Market manipulation through fake news is becoming the 5th risk in the list of priority risks for companies, just after political instability and before climate change...

"With Wiztrust, exposed companies regain control of their information and protect their shareholders, says Jérôme Lascombe, Founder of Wiztopic. Wiztrust is a trusted brand, supported by the number and quality of its users. Every day, listed European companies leverage our blockchain technology and make it a recognized standard. This rapid adoption is due to its simplicity of use and the security it provides, which are appealing to issuers worried about fake news invading the economic sphere."

Wiztrust currently protects more than 800 billion euros of market capitalization (e.g. Bouygues, Bureau Veritas, Credit Agricole, Engie, Valeo, Klepierre, L'Oréal, Rubis, Schneider Electric, Ferrovial, etc.) as well as many unlisted financial institutions (BPCE, MACIF, Malakoff Humanis, etc.) which have chosen to fight against fake news and to protect the relationship of trust that has been established between their companies, the media and the market.

Press Contact
Maya Meddeb - maya@diffusis.com- +33(0)6 68 38 03 24

Attachment

  • Wiztrust - CP Wiztopic-TotalEnergies EN.pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15989c0c-ec6d-47b6-97ac-6c2f778c8c45)

