Mittwoch, 18.01.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
18.01.2023
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: In Pursuit of Purpose at Kerry Group

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Developing a corporate purpose is often compared to a journey. Like journeys, purpose requires precise planning, situational awareness, team coordination, and a steadfast commitment to reaching the destination. Often, the most challenging part is determining where to start.

Kerry Group - a global nutrition and ingredients company with billions in annual revenue and 22,000 employees - began its purpose journey in 2018. Now, the company's purpose is embedded throughout the organization to support portfolio growth, new partners and acquisitions, improved recruiting and retention, and a new strategic direction.

We invited Edmond Scanlon, CEO, and Catherine Keogh, Chief Corporate Affairs and Brand Officer, of Kerry Group to take you through each step of the process to the "center of Kerry's soul."

Listen for more insights on:

  • Scanlon's "absolutes" for the purpose discovery process.
  • How to ensure purpose is unique and holistic.
  • Which roles senior leaders should take throughout the discovery and embedding process.
  • How to ensure company buy-in and avoid purpose being interpreted as a top-down exercise.
  • How to launch purpose so it resonates with employees.

To listen to this and other episodes of Purpose 360 Podcast, visit our website here.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735696/In-Pursuit-of-Purpose-at-Kerry-Group

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
