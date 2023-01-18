FedEx Corporation: New Leadership Opportunities for Female Founders

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Vital Voices invests in women leading efforts to advance economic opportunity and social change around the world. FedEx is a multi-year supporter of the annual GROW Fellowship, a business accelerator and leadership development program for female founders from over 30 countries.

Two-years after finishing the GROW Fellowship program, fellows reported:

Sales grew by an average of 11%

60% increased their number of employees

Confidence increased by 81%

96% engaged in paying it forward initiatives

Inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs

Global Entrepreneurship Week

In November 2021, FedEx took part in Global Entrepreneurship Week to celebrate and inspire entrepreneurs around the world. The week brought together over three million participants virtually to hold events focused on an equitable and sustainable post-COVID 19 future.

FedEx sponsored a panel discussion led by Steve Grossman, CEO of Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC). The panel featured entrepreneurs who have benefited from the FedEx-sponsored training ICIC provides through the Inner City Capital 3.4 M Connections (ICCC) program. ICCC provides small business owners in underserved communities with training, networking, coaching, and access to capital.

FedEx Express/JA International Trade Challenge Asia Pacific Competition

FedEx Express and Junior Achievement (JA) held the 15th annual FedEx Express / JA International Trade Challenge (ITC) Asia Pacific Competition for 60 high school student finalists who represented ten locations across the region. Over 150 team members volunteered, including 40 who mentored the students during the three-day competition.

Participants created a market entry strategy for products meant to help people overcome the impacts of COVID-19. The winning team pitched an idea to create special greeting cards for the elderly to write letters to their loved ones - helping them feel connected during lockdowns.

3.4 M Live participants

3.3 M Virtual participants

4,842 partners engaged

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735692/New-Leadership-Opportunities-for-Female-Founders