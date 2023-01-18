Asthma Treatment Market Value to Exceed US$ 34.5 Billion by 2031, Reveals Research Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rise in awareness about availability of asthma treatment underscores growth





Presence of large number of asthma patients and rise in smoking in Asia Pacific presents significant opportunities

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global asthma treatment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.





Cases of asthma have increased globally in the past few years. Genetics and environmental factors, such as passive smoking, air pollution, and microbial exposure, are accelerating the disease prevalence. This has increased the incidence of the disorder among children and adults. Hence, the need for different asthma treatments is projected to increase in the next few years, states the global asthma treatment market report by TMR.

According to WHO statistics, asthma affected approximately 262 million people and accounted for 455,000 deaths in 2019. This suggests the need for advanced treatment solutions for asthma. Majority of asthma-related deaths are reported in lower-middle and low-income countries, where undertreatment and underdiagnosis of diseases are common.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, asthma affects around 26 million individuals in the U.S. The disorder is projected to cost the country over US$ 56 Bn per year. Therefore, rise in the number of cases of asthma globally is expected to fuel market progress during the forecast period.

Companies are adopting strategies such as collaboration, merger, acquisition, and product innovation in order to gain competitive advantage. These strategies are enabling players to strengthen their market position, notes a TMR study on the global market for asthma treatment.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace from 2022 to 2031. Market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as increase in asthma patients and smoker population along with rise in the environmental pollution levels in India and China. Moreover, Asia Pacific market is driven by increasing focus of regional governments on respiratory disease management and rise in understanding of asthma management.

Key Findings

The CDC focuses on spreading awareness about asthma and available treatments. The National Asthma Control Program is one such important initiative of the organization. Such projects are expected to drive the asthma treatment market. Organizations, such as the Asthma Society of India , are conducting asthma camps in developing countries. These initiatives are propelling the market for asthma treatment in terms of sales.





, are conducting asthma camps in developing countries. These initiatives are propelling the market for asthma treatment in terms of sales. Oral, inhaled, subcutaneous, and intravenous are the important routes of medication administration in asthma treatment. Adoption of inhaled drug therapy by patients for asthma attacks has increased in the past few years. This route of administration delivers the asthma drug directly to the lung epithelium. As per analysts at TMR, the inhaled route of administration segment accounted for leading share of the market in 2021.





Analysts at TMR note that the retail pharmacies distribution channel segment held major market share in 2021. The segment growth is attributed to several key factors including increase in the number of retail pharmacies in emerging economies and rise in number of asthma therapeutics distributed via retail pharmacies.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73640

Growth Drivers

Increase in the cases of asthma globally is creating opportunities in the asthma treatment market





Rise in the number of manufacturers of digital/smart inhalers is fueling market expansion

Asthma Treatment Market: Key Players

Leading players profiled in the report are:

AstraZeneca plc

Mylan N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Novartis International AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=73640<ype=S

Asthma Treatment Market Segmentation

Treatment Type

Long-term Asthma Control Medications



Quick-relief (Rescue) Medications

Route of Administration

Inhaled



Oral



Intravenous



Subcutaneous

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies



Hospital Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=73640

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Breathing Circuits Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

Reusable Resuscitators Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031

China Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031

Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market Size & Share Report, 2022 - 2031

Oral Thin Films Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031

Consumer Genomics Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2032

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asthma-treatment-market-value-to-exceed-us-34-5-billion-by-2031--reveals-research-report-by-transparency-market-research-inc-301724723.html