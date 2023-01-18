RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: JMSB) (the "Company"), parent company of John Marshall Bank (the "Bank"), reported its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date Highlights
- Record Earnings - The Company reported its sixteenth consecutive quarter of record earnings. Net income of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 represented a $655 thousand or 8.7% increase over the $7.5 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $0.58, a 7.4% increase over the $0.54 reported for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported record net income of $31.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a $6.3 million or 24.9% increase over the $25.5 million reported for the same period of 2021. Earnings per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $2.25, a 22.9% increase over the $1.83 reported for the same period of 2021.
- Robust Core Loan Growth - Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, gross loans net of unearned income ("Core Loans") grew $190.6 million or 11.9% from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022. Core Loans increased $64.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 or 14.8% annualized from September 30, 2022. The Company remains steadfast in adhering to our strict underwriting standards to maintain pristine asset quality.
- Consistently Strong Returns - Annualized Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 1.40% and annualized Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 15.65% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. ROAA and ROAE were 1.41% and 14.52%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
- Commitment to Cost Conscious Growth - Revenues (net interest income plus non-interest income) grew 16.8% annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2022 relative to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Over the same period, overhead decreased 11.9% annualized. The ratio of annualized non-interest expense to average assets was 1.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 1.44% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 40.9% compared to 43.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- No Non-performing Assets; No Loans More Than 30 Days Past Due - For the thirteenth consecutive quarter, the Company had no nonperforming loans, no other real estate owned, and no loans 30 days or more past due. There were no charge-offs during the quarter. The Company believes its allowance for loan losses is appropriate for the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the portfolio.
Chris Bergstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2022 was a remarkable year for John Marshall. We registered our shares with the SEC, listed our stock on Nasdaq, gained inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index, refinanced our subordinated debt to a lower rate, paid our first cash dividend, broadened our customer service and fee income capabilities by implementing an interest rate swap program, decreased overhead, maintained our outstanding asset quality and delivered our fourth consecutive year of record earnings. On behalf of the Company, I want to express appreciation for our employees and customers who made these many strategic goals reality. Looking forward, each year holds its own set of challenges and early signs indicate that 2023 will be no different. As interest rates have risen, depositors have many investment alternatives from which to choose and, as a result, deposit costs are rising. Certain economic data seem to point to a recession, which could moderate loan growth and impact borrowers' ability to service their loans. Despite these potential hurdles, I remain confident in our people and our business model. We believe with our liquid, well-capitalized balance sheet, strong asset quality, robust underwriting and conservative culture that we are well prepared to manage for the potential challenges ahead."
Balance Sheet and Credit Quality
Total assets were $2.35 billion at December 31, 2022, $2.31 billion at September 30, 2022 and $2.15 billion at December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, assets increased $42.7 million or 7.4% annualized primarily due to an increase in loans. Asset growth from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022 was $198.9 million or 9.3%.
Total loans, net of unearned income, increased by 7.4% to $1.79 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.67 billion at December 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase in the loan portfolio was primarily attributable to growth in the investor real estate and residential mortgage portfolios.
Total loans, net of unearned income, increased $64.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 or 14.8% annualized from $1.73 billion at September 30, 2022. The increase in loans was primarily attributable to growth in the investor real estate, residential mortgage, and commercial owner-occupied real estate loan portfolios.
The Company's portfolio of investments in fixed income securities was $457.0 million at December 31, 2022, $467.1 million at September 30, 2022, and $344.8 million at December 31, 2021. All but $11.3 million of the fixed income portfolio is backed by the explicit or implicit guarantees of the United States Government or one of its agencies. Nearly 70% of the fixed income portfolio is invested in amortizing investments, which provides the Company with a source of steady cash flow to reinvest each month. For 2023, the Company anticipates primarily reinvesting fixed income cash flows into loans. At December 31, 2022, the fixed income portfolio had an estimated weighted average life of 4.5 years.
The Company's balance sheet remains highly liquid. In addition to deposits in banks and cash flows from fixed income securities, liquidity needs are also met with cash and cash equivalents and unencumbered securities classified as available-for-sale. Liquid assets totaled $335.8 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $299.3 million at December 31, 2021. These amounts represented 14.3% and 16.8% of total assets as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. In addition, the Bank had secured borrowing capacity of $388 million at December 31, 2022.
Total deposits were $2.07 billion at December 31, 2022, $2.06 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.88 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposit growth was 9.9% during the past twelve months, as time deposits grew 22.3% and interest-bearing demand deposits grew 9.2%.
Total borrowings, defined as federal funds purchased, Federal Home Loan Bank advances, and subordinated debt, increased by $25.5 million to $50.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $24.6 million at September 30, 2022. The increase during the quarter was due to $25.5 million in federal funds purchased. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased from $18.0 million at December 31, 2021 to zero at December 31, 2022 and were unchanged from September 30, 2022.
Shareholders' equity increased $4.3 million or 2.1% to $212.8 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $208.5 million at December 31, 2021, as a result of increases in retained earnings and additional paid-in capital, which were partially offset by the increase in the unrealized loss on our available-for-sale investment portfolio. Book value per share was $15.09 as of December 31, 2022 compared to $15.17 as of December 31, 2021. The year-over-year change in book value per share was primarily due to increased accumulated other comprehensive loss, increased share count from shareholder option exercises and restricted share award issuances, and cash dividends paid, partially offset by the Company's earnings over the previous twelve months. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was primarily attributable to increases in unrealized losses on our available-for-sale investment portfolio due to market value changes as a result of rising interest rates. Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the tables below) was $17.13 at December 31, 2022 compared to $15.20 at December 31, 2021. The Bank's capital ratios remain well above regulatory thresholds for well-capitalized banks. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 15.6%, compared to 15.3% at December 31, 2021.
The Company recorded no net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2022, the third quarter of 2022, and the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had no non-accrual loans, no loans more than 30 days past due, and no other real estate owned assets.
At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was $20.2 million or 1.13% of outstanding loans, net of unearned income, compared to $20.0 million or 1.20% of outstanding loans, net of unearned income, at September 30, 2022. The decrease in the allowance as a percentage of outstanding loans, net of unearned income, was primarily due to changes in the loan portfolio's composition as well as net changes in qualitative adjustments. As of December 31, 2022, the Company continued to account for its allowance using an incurred loss model. Beginning on January 1, 2023, and in all subsequent periods, the Company will determine its allowance using the current expected credit losses standard (ASC 326).
Income Statement Review
Quarterly Results
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $655 thousand or 8.7% to $8.2 million compared to $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $536 thousand or 3.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven primarily by higher yields on interest-earning assets and growth in the Company's loan and investment portfolios. The yield on interest earning assets was 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.56% for the same period in 2021. The increase in yield on interest earning assets was primarily due to higher yields on the Company's loan and investment portfolios and deposits in banks as a result of increases in interest rates during the year. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.53% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.48% for the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to a 1.08% increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as a result of the repricing of the Company's time deposits coupled with an increase in rates offered on money market, NOW, and savings deposit accounts during the year. The annualized net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.05% as compared to 3.23% for the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to the increase in cost of interest-bearing deposits, which was partially offset by an increase in yields on the Company's loan and investment portfolios.
The Company recorded a $175 thousand provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a $325 thousand provision for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in the provision for loan losses as compared to the same period in 2021 primarily reflects changes in the Company's evaluation of environmental factors impacting the Company's loan portfolio during 2022. During 2021, the environmental or qualitative factor allocations within the allowance for loan losses were adjusted to account for the risks to certain industry subgroups and portfolio segments within our portfolio as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in the provision for loan losses primarily reflects an estimated decrease in uncertainty as it relates to the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's loan portfolio and the broader economy.
Non-interest income increased $205 thousand or 40.0% during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to swap fee income of $127 thousand recognized during the quarter on the Company's first back-to-back loan interest rate swap ("swap"). The Company enters into swaps with commercial loan customers to provide a facility for customers to mitigate the fluctuations in the variable rate on the respective loans. These swaps are matched in exact offsetting terms to swaps that the Company enters into with an outside third party. The swaps are reported at fair value in other assets or other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheet. The increase in non-interest income was also attributable to mark-to-market adjustments of $35 thousand resulting from an increase in value of investments related to the Company's nonqualified deferred compensation plan, and increases in services charges and fees on deposit accounts. The increase was partially offset by modest decreases in insurance commissions and bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income.
Non-interest expense decreased $230 thousand or 3.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits expense, occupancy expense, furniture and equipment expense, marketing expense, and a release in unfunded commitment reserves during the quarter. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was driven by a decrease in incentive and deferred compensation expense when compared to the prior year quarter due to changes in staffing. Two of the Company's former senior executive vice presidents became advisors to the Chief Executive Officer effective June 1, 2022. The decrease in occupancy expense of premises was due to a decrease in office rent as a result of the renegotiation of certain leases. The decrease in furniture and equipment expense was due to lower depreciation expense on fixed assets. The decrease in marketing expense was primarily due to lower marketing vendor related expenses incurred. The release in unfunded commitment reserves was primarily due to a decrease in unfunded commitment balances year-over-year as a result of credit line utilization. The decrease in non-interest expense was partially offset by increases in data processing fees and professional service fees. The increase in data processing fees was due to new investments in technology solutions to support our operations. The Company regularly evaluates technology and invests in applications enabling greater efficiencies or customer experience. The increase in professional service fees was due to expenses incurred in conjunction with the back-to-back loan interest rate swap, as well as increased vendor services supporting our public company reporting requirements that did not exist in the prior year.
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, annualized non-interest expense to average assets was 1.27% compared to 1.44% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefit expense coupled with continued cost consciousness.
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the annualized efficiency ratio was 40.9% compared to 43.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to increases in net interest income and non-interest income as well as a decrease in non-interest expense.
Year-to-Date Results
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $6.3 million or 24.9% to $31.8 million compared to $25.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The results for the year ended December 31, 2022 reflect a combination of the impact of an increase in net interest income, a decrease in provision for loan loss expense, and a decrease in non-interest expense, which were partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income.
Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $4.5 million or 6.8% compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 and was driven primarily by growth in the Company's loan and investment portfolios. The yield on interest earning assets was 3.77% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 3.69% for the same period in 2021. The increase in yield on interest earning assets was primarily due to an increase in interest rates during the year. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.89% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 0.59% for the same period of the prior year. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to increases in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as a result of an increase in rates offered on time, savings, money market, and NOW deposit accounts during the second half of 2022. Net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 3.16% as compared to 3.29% for the same period of the prior year. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to increases in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and accelerated recognition of prior debt issuance costs associated with the refinancing of the subordinated debt, which was partially offset by an increase in yield on all interest-earning assets.
The Company recorded a $175 thousand provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a $3.1 million provision for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in the provision for loan losses as compared to the same period in 2021 primarily reflects changes in the Company's evaluation of environmental factors impacting the Company's loan portfolio during 2022. During 2021, the environmental or qualitative factor allocations within the allowance for loan losses were adjusted to account for the risks to certain industry subgroups and portfolio segments within our portfolio as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in the provision for loan losses primarily reflects an estimated decrease in uncertainty as it relates to the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's loan portfolio and the broader economy.
Non-interest income decreased $28 thousand or 1.6% during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to mark-to-market adjustments of $(548) thousand resulting from a reduction in value of investments related to the Company's nonqualified deferred compensation plan. The decrease in non-interest income was partially offset by a non-recurring BOLI related benefit claim realized and interest rate swap fee income recognized, as well as increases in insurance commissions and interchange and other fee income due to higher production and increased customer activity, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company also realized a $10 thousand gain on a called security. Excluding the impacts of the gain on the called security, mark-to-market adjustments, and BOLI related benefit claim, non-interest income increased $373 thousand or 24.6%.
Non-interest expense decreased $388 thousand or 1.2% during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to non-recurring legal and professional fees incurred in 2021, as well as decreases in marketing expense, FDIC insurance fees, and salaries and benefit expense. The decrease in marketing expense was primarily due to lower marketing vendor related expenses. The decrease in FDIC insurance fees was primarily due to lower insurance premiums. The decrease in salaries and benefit expense was primarily due to lower accruals related to deferred compensation and employer health insurance fees. The decrease in non-interest expense was partially offset by increases in state franchise taxes as a result of an increase in the Bank's equity year-over-year and data processing fees due to new investments in technology solutions to support our operations.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expense to average assets was 1.40% compared to 1.58% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to non-recurring legal and professional fees incurred in 2021 as well as decreases in marketing expense and FDIC insurance premiums.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 44.2% compared to 47.7% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in net interest income coupled with a decrease in non-interest expense. The decrease was partially offset by a modest decrease in non-interest income.
About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is a $2.35 billion bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers' financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.
In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiary include, but are not limited to the following: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of COVID-19), levels of unemployment in the Bank's lending area, real estate market values in the Bank's lending area, future natural disasters, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, accounting principles and guidelines, and other conditions which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast, and are subject to significant uncertainty. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
At or For the Three Months Ended
At or For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Cash and cash equivalents
$
61,599
$
105,799
$
61,599
$
105,799
Total investment securities
463,531
351,629
463,531
351,629
Loans, net of unearned income
1,789,508
1,666,469
1,789,508
1,666,469
Allowance for loan losses
(20,208)
(20,032)
(20,208)
(20,032)
Total assets
2,348,235
2,149,309
2,348,235
2,149,309
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
476,697
488,838
476,697
488,838
Interest bearing deposits
1,591,043
1,392,715
1,591,043
1,392,715
Total deposits
2,067,740
1,881,553
2,067,740
1,881,553
Shareholders' equity
212,800
208,470
212,800
208,470
Summary Results of Operations
Interest income
$
23,557
$
18,703
$
84,066
$
74,119
Interest expense
6,052
1,734
13,645
8,211
Net interest income
17,505
16,969
70,421
65,908
Provision for loan losses
175
325
175
3,105
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
17,330
16,644
70,246
62,803
Non-interest income
718
513
1,691
1,719
Non-interest expense
7,449
7,679
31,874
32,262
Income before income taxes
10,599
9,478
40,063
32,260
Net income
8,202
7,547
31,803
25,461
Per Share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.58
$
0.55
$
2.27
$
1.87
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.58
$
0.54
$
2.25
$
1.83
Book value per share
$
15.09
$
15.17
$
15.09
$
15.17
Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (1)
$
17.13
$
15.20
$
17.13
$
15.20
Weighted average common shares (basic)
14,019,429
13,614,760
13,931,841
13,581,586
Weighted average common shares (diluted)
14,131,352
13,914,724
14,084,427
13,879,595
Common shares outstanding at end of period
14,098,986
13,745,598
14,098,986
13,745,598
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.40
%
1.41
%
1.40
%
1.25
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
15.65
%
14.52
%
15.18
%
12.90
%
Net interest margin
3.05
%
3.23
%
3.16
%
3.29
%
Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.12
%
0.10
%
0.07
%
0.08
%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
1.27
%
1.44
%
1.40
%
1.58
%
Efficiency ratio
40.9
%
43.9
%
44.2
%
47.7
%
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets to total assets
- -
%
- -
%
- -
%
- -
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
- -
%
- -
%
- -
%
- -
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
N/M
N/M
N/M
N/M
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (2)
1.13
%
1.20
%
1.13
%
1.20
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
- -
%
- -
%
- -
%
- -
%
Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest
$
- -
$
- -
$
- -
$
- -
Non-accrual loans
- -
- -
- -
- -
Other real estate owned
- -
- -
- -
- -
Non-performing assets (3)
- -
- -
- -
- -
Troubled debt restructurings (total)
418
549
418
549
Performing in accordance with modified terms
418
549
418
549
Not performing in accordance with modified terms
- -
- -
- -
- -
Capital Ratios (Bank Level)
Equity / assets
10.0
%
10.8
%
10.0
%
10.8
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.6
%
15.3
%
15.6
%
15.3
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
14.4
%
14.0
%
14.4
%
14.0
%
Leverage ratio
11.3
%
11.0
%
11.3
%
11.0
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
14.4
%
14.0
%
14.4
%
14.0
%
Other Information
Number of full time equivalent employees
139
138
139
138
# Full service branch offices
8
8
8
8
# Loan production or limited service branch offices
1
1
1
1
(1)
Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is calculated by dividing the total of shareholders' equity less the entirety of the balance of our accumulated other comprehensive loss by the number of shares outstanding as of the measurement date.
(2)
The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, net of unearned income of $132 thousand, was 1.13% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, net of unearned income of $67.7 million, was 1.25% at December 31, 2021. PPP loans received no allocations in the allowance estimate due to the underlying guarantees.
(3)
Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, and other real estate owned. Does not include troubled debt restructurings which were accruing interest at the date indicated.
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
% Change
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Last Three
Year Over
2022
2022
2021
Months
Year
Assets
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash and due from banks
$
6,583
$
14,957
$
2,920
(56.0)
%
125.4
%
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
55,016
59,799
102,879
(8.0)
%
(46.5)
%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
357,576
366,546
239,300
(2.4)
%
49.4
%
Securities held-to-maturity, fair value of $81,161, $81,765, and $103,258 at 12/31/2022, 9/30/2022, and 12/31/2021, respectively.
99,415
100,598
105,509
(1.2)
%
(5.8)
%
Restricted securities, at cost
4,425
4,421
4,951
0.1
%
(10.6)
%
Equity securities, at fair value
2,115
1,913
1,869
10.6
%
13.2
%
Loans, net of unearned income
1,789,508
1,725,114
1,666,469
3.7
%
7.4
%
Allowance for loan losses
(20,208)
(20,032)
(20,032)
0.9
%
0.9
%
Net loans
1,769,300
1,705,082
1,646,437
3.8
%
7.5
%
Bank premises and equipment, net
1,219
1,331
1,620
(8.4)
%
(24.8)
%
Accrued interest receivable
5,531
4,744
4,943
16.6
%
11.9
%
Bank owned life insurance
21,170
21,071
20,998
0.5
%
0.8
%
Right of use assets
4,611
3,936
4,913
17.1
%
(6.1)
%
Other assets
21,274
21,142
12,970
0.6
%
64.0
%
Total assets
$
2,348,235
$
2,305,540
$
2,149,309
1.9
%
9.3
%
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
476,697
$
535,186
$
488,838
(10.9)
%
(2.5)
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits
691,945
705,593
633,901
(1.9)
%
9.2
%
Savings deposits
95,241
102,909
101,376
(7.5)
%
(6.1)
%
Time deposits
803,857
719,653
657,438
11.7
%
22.3
%
Total deposits
2,067,740
2,063,341
1,881,553
0.2
%
9.9
%
Federal funds purchased
25,500
- -
- -
N/M
N/M
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
- -
- -
18,000
N/M
N/M
Subordinated debt
24,624
24,603
24,728
0.1
%
(0.4)
%
Accrued interest payable
1,035
643
843
61.0
%
22.8
%
Lease liabilities
4,858
4,186
5,182
16.1
%
(6.3)
%
Other liabilities
11,678
10,555
10,533
10.6
%
10.9
%
Total liabilities
2,135,435
2,103,328
1,940,839
1.5
%
10.0
%
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued
- -
- -
- -
N/M
N/M
Common stock, nonvoting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued
- -
- -
- -
N/M
N/M
Common stock, voting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 14,098,986 at 12/31/2022 including 55,185 unvested shares, 14,070,080 shares at 9/30/2022 including 58,046 unvested shares and 13,745,598 at 12/31/2021, including 75,826 unvested shares
141
140
137
0.7
%
2.9
%
Additional paid-in capital
94,726
94,560
91,107
0.2
%
4.0
%
Retained earnings
146,630
138,428
117,626
5.9
%
24.7
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(28,697)
(30,916)
(400)
N/M
N/M
Total shareholders' equity
212,800
202,212
208,470
5.2
%
2.1
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,348,235
$
2,305,540
$
2,149,309
1.9
%
9.3
%
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
20,541
$
17,340
18.5
%
$
74,281
$
69,415
7.0
%
Interest on investment securities, taxable
2,337
1,225
90.8
%
7,934
4,146
91.4
%
Interest on investment securities, tax-exempt
30
30
0.0
%
120
120
0.0
%
Dividends
64
67
(4.5)
%
249
263
(5.3)
%
Interest on deposits in banks
585
41
N/M
1,482
175
N/M
Total interest and dividend income
23,557
18,703
26.0
%
84,066
74,119
13.4
%
Interest Expense
Deposits
5,688
1,331
327.3
%
11,778
6,599
78.5
%
Federal funds purchased
15
- -
N/M
15
- -
N/M
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
- -
31
N/M
42
125
(66.4)
%
Subordinated debt
349
372
(6.2)
%
1,810
1,487
21.7
%
Total interest expense
6,052
1,734
249.0
%
13,645
8,211
66.2
%
Net interest income
17,505
16,969
3.2
%
70,421
65,908
6.8
%
Provision for Loan Losses
175
325
(46.2)
%
175
3,105
(94.4)
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
17,330
16,644
4.1
%
70,246
62,803
11.9
%
Non-interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
84
74
13.5
%
324
544
(40.4)
%
Bank owned life insurance
99
102
(2.9)
%
544
411
32.4
%
Other service charges and fees
187
138
35.5
%
656
195
236.4
%
Gains on securities
- -
- -
N/M
- -
10
N/M
Insurance commissions
70
79
(11.4)
%
382
284
34.5
%
Other income (loss)
278
120
131.7
%
(215)
275
N/M
Total non-interest income
718
513
40.0
%
1,691
1,719
(1.6)
%
Non-interest Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
4,436
4,765
(6.9)
%
20,190
20,411
(1.1)
%
Occupancy expense of premises
458
480
(4.6)
%
1,893
1,985
(4.6)
%
Furniture and equipment expenses
336
363
(7.4)
%
1,325
1,436
(7.7)
%
Other expenses
2,219
2,071
7.1
%
8,466
8,430
0.4
%
Total non-interest expense
7,449
7,679
(3.0)
%
31,874
32,262
(1.2)
%
Income before income taxes
10,599
9,478
11.8
%
40,063
32,260
24.2
%
Income tax Expense
2,397
1,931
24.1
%
8,260
6,799
21.5
%
Net income
$
8,202
$
7,547
8.7
%
$
31,803
$
25,461
24.9
%
Earnings Per Share
Basic
$
0.58
$
0.55
5.5
%
$
2.27
$
1.87
21.5
%
Diluted
$
0.58
$
0.54
7.4
%
$
2.25
$
1.83
22.9
%
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Historical Trends - Quarterly Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Profitability for the Quarter:
Interest income
$
23,557
$
21,208
$
19,555
$
19,745
$
18,703
$
18,042
$
18,627
$
18,747
Interest expense
6,052
3,516
2,247
1,829
1,734
1,876
2,136
2,465
Net interest income
17,505
17,692
17,308
17,916
16,969
16,166
16,491
16,282
Provision for loan losses
175
- -
- -
- -
325
325
90
2,365
Non-interest income
718
450
109
414
513
325
417
464
Non-interest expense
7,449
7,958
7,681
8,786
7,679
7,623
9,067
7,893
Income before income taxes
10,599
10,184
9,736
9,544
9,478
8,543
7,751
6,488
Income tax expense
2,397
2,139
1,854
1,870
1,931
1,782
1,672
1,414
Net income
$
8,202
$
8,045
$
7,882
$
7,674
$
7,547
$
6,761
$
6,079
$
5,074
Financial Performance:
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.40
%
1.38
%
1.41
%
1.40
%
1.41
%
1.30
%
1.20
%
1.05
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
15.65
%
15.07
%
15.28
%
14.76
%
14.52
%
13.35
%
12.64
%
10.89
%
Net interest margin
3.05
%
3.10
%
3.16
%
3.34
%
3.23
%
3.15
%
3.32
%
3.44
%
Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.12
%
0.08
%
0.02
%
0.08
%
0.10
%
0.06
%
0.08
%
0.10
%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
1.27
%
1.36
%
1.38
%
1.61
%
1.44
%
1.46
%
1.79
%
1.64
%
Efficiency ratio
40.9
%
43.9
%
44.1
%
47.9
%
43.9
%
46.2
%
53.6
%
47.1
%
Per Share Data:
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.58
$
0.57
$
0.56
$
0.55
$
0.55
$
0.50
$
0.45
$
0.37
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.58
$
0.57
$
0.56
$
0.55
$
0.54
$
0.48
$
0.44
$
0.37
Book value per share
$
15.09
$
14.37
$
14.80
$
14.68
$
15.17
$
14.82
$
14.32
$
13.85
Dividends declared per share
$
- -
$
- -
$
- -
$
0.20
$
- -
$
- -
$
- -
$
- -
Weighted average common shares (basic)
14,019,429
13,989,414
13,932,256
13,783,034
13,614,760
13,580,538
13,572,779
13,557,779
Weighted average common shares (diluted)
14,131,352
14,108,286
14,085,160
13,991,692
13,914,724
13,883,104
13,868,147
13,809,751
Common shares outstanding at end of period
14,098,986
14,070,080
14,026,589
13,950,570
13,745,598
13,644,985
13,639,173
13,634,754
Non-interest Income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
84
$
79
$
84
$
77
$
74
$
70
$
60
$
58
Bank owned life insurance
99
255
95
95
102
102
100
107
Other service charges and fees
187
175
157
137
138
120
115
104
Gains on securities
- -
- -
- -
- -
- -
- -
- -
10
Insurance commissions
70
47
44
221
79
28
22
155
Other income (loss)
278
(106)
(271)
(116)
120
5
120
30
Total non-interest income
$
718
$
450
$
109
$
414
$
513
$
325
$
417
$
464
Non-interest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
4,436
$
5,072
$
4,655
$
6,027
$
4,765
$
4,977
$
5,680
$
4,989
Occupancy expense of premises
458
461
482
493
480
484
514
507
Furniture and equipment expenses
336
323
341
325
363
373
378
322
Other expenses
2,219
2,102
2,203
1,941
2,071
1,789
2,495
2,075
Total non-interest expenses
$
7,449
$
7,958
$
7,681
$
8,786
$
7,679
$
7,623
$
9,067
$
7,893
Balance Sheets at Quarter End:
Total loans
$
1,789,508
$
1,725,114
$
1,692,652
$
1,631,260
$
1,666,469
$
1,602,377
$
1,567,112
$
1,605,783
Allowance for loan losses
(20,208)
(20,032)
(20,031)
(20,031)
(20,032)
(19,706)
(19,381)
(19,381)
Investment securities
463,531
473,478
473,914
409,692
351,629
348,742
306,030
219,106
Interest-earning assets
2,308,055
2,258,822
2,274,968
2,217,553
2,121,407
2,062,000
2,032,235
1,979,848
Total assets
2,348,235
2,305,540
2,316,374
2,249,609
2,149,309
2,095,504
2,065,895
2,009,988
Total deposits
2,067,740
2,063,341
2,043,741
1,983,099
1,881,553
1,837,548
1,815,032
1,761,390
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,641,167
1,552,758
1,581,017
1,530,133
1,435,443
1,416,396
1,379,031
1,388,286
Total shareholders' equity
212,800
202,212
207,530
204,855
208,470
202,222
195,246
188,904
Quarterly Average Balance Sheets:
Total gross loans
$
1,759,747
$
1,684,796
$
1,641,914
$
1,620,533
$
1,629,124
$
1,580,695
$
1,602,125
$
1,575,847
Allowance for loan losses
(20,042)
(20,032)
(20,031)
(20,032)
(19,889)
(19,525)
(19,530)
(17,816)
Investment securities
468,956
488,860
447,688
376,608
356,007
325,027
256,671
180,180
Interest-earning assets
2,289,061
2,277,325
2,204,709
2,183,897
2,090,052
2,038,384
1,996,555
1,922,835
Total assets
2,330,307
2,314,825
2,240,119
2,216,131
2,121,980
2,069,143
2,027,364
1,954,088
Total deposits
2,079,161
2,057,640
1,980,231
1,946,882
1,857,782
1,812,635
1,820,939
1,709,678
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,566,902
1,547,766
1,504,574
1,505,854
1,419,679
1,384,867
1,381,583
1,350,742
Total shareholders' equity
207,906
212,147
206,967
210,900
206,237
200,990
192,918
188,995
Financial Measures:
Average equity to average assets
8.9
%
9.2
%
9.2
%
9.5
%
9.7
%
9.7
%
9.5
%
9.7
%
Investment securities to earning assets
20.1
%
21.0
%
20.8
%
18.5
%
16.6
%
16.9
%
15.1
%
11.1
%
Loans to earning assets
77.5
%
76.4
%
74.4
%
73.6
%
78.6
%
77.7
%
77.1
%
81.1
%
Loans to assets
76.2
%
74.8
%
73.1
%
72.5
%
77.5
%
76.5
%
75.9
%
79.9
%
Loans to deposits
86.5
%
83.6
%
82.8
%
82.3
%
88.6
%
87.2
%
86.3
%
91.2
%
Capital Ratios (Bank Level):
Equity / assets
10.0
%
9.7
%
9.9
%
10.2
%
10.8
%
10.8
%
10.6
%
10.5
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.6
%
15.4
%
15.1
%
15.4
%
15.3
%
15.2
%
15.0
%
14.6
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
14.4
%
14.3
%
14.0
%
14.2
%
14.0
%
14.0
%
13.9
%
13.4
%
Leverage ratio
11.3
%
11.0
%
11.0
%
10.8
%
11.0
%
10.8
%
10.7
%
10.8
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
14.4
%
14.3
%
14.0
%
14.2
%
14.0
%
14.0
%
12.3
%
13.4
%
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Loan, Deposit and Borrowing Detail (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
2022
2021
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Loans
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
Commercial business loans
$
44,788
2.5
%
$
44,967
2.6
%
$
47,654
2.8
%
$
52,569
3.2
%
$
53,378
3.2
%
$
53,166
3.3
%
$
55,375
3.5
%
$
60,637
3.8
%
Commercial PPP loans
136
0.0
%
138
0.0
%
224
0.0
%
7,781
0.5
%
69,567
4.2
%
75,496
4.7
%
82,190
5.2
%
117,796
7.3
%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans
366,131
20.5
%
362,346
21.1
%
378,457
22.4
%
339,933
20.9
%
345,272
20.7
%
326,585
20.4
%
320,519
20.4
%
307,918
19.2
%
Total business loans
411,055
23.0
%
407,451
23.7
%
426,335
25.2
%
400,283
24.6
%
468,217
28.1
%
455,247
28.4
%
458,084
29.2
%
486,351
30.3
%
Investor real estate loans
662,769
37.1
%
622,415
36.1
%
598,501
35.5
%
553,093
34.0
%
523,038
31.4
%
519,384
32.4
%
505,605
32.3
%
502,940
31.3
%
Construction & development loans
195,027
11.0
%
199,324
11.6
%
189,644
11.2
%
219,160
13.4
%
231,090
13.9
%
228,993
14.3
%
219,175
14.0
%
250,208
15.6
%
Multi-family loans
89,227
5.0
%
106,460
6.2
%
106,236
6.3
%
99,100
6.1
%
100,132
6.0
%
81,226
5.1
%
92,203
5.9
%
84,689
5.3
%
Total commercial real estate loans
947,023
53.1
%
928,199
53.9
%
894,381
53.0
%
871,353
53.5
%
854,260
51.3
%
829,603
51.8
%
816,983
52.1
%
837,837
52.2
%
Residential mortgage loans
426,841
23.9
%
385,696
22.4
%
368,370
21.8
%
356,331
21.9
%
342,491
20.6
%
316,549
19.8
%
291,615
18.6
%
281,964
17.5
%
Consumer loans
529
0.0
%
585
0.0
%
651
0.0
%
513
0.0
%
586
0.0
%
631
0.0
%
916
0.1
%
793
0.0
%
Total loans
$
1,785,448
100.0
%
$
1,721,931
100.0
%
$
1,689,737
100.0
%
$
1,628,480
100.0
%
$
1,665,554
100.0
%
$
1,602,030
100.0
%
$
1,567,598
100.0
%
$
1,606,945
100.0
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(20,208)
(20,032)
(20,031)
(20,031)
(20,032)
(19,706)
(19,381)
(19,381)
Net deferred loan costs (fees)
4,060
3,183
2,915
2,780
915
347
(486)
(1,162)
Net loans
$
1,769,300
$
1,705,082
$
1,672,621
$
1,611,229
$
1,646,437
$
1,582,671
$
1,547,731
$
1,586,402
2022
2021
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Deposits
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
476,697
23.1
%
$
535,186
25.9
%
$
512,284
25.1
%
$
495,811
25.0
%
$
488,838
26.0
%
$
463,868
25.2
%
$
478,705
26.4
%
$
419,796
23.8
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
NOW accounts(1)
253,148
12.3
%
293,558
14.2
%
338,789
16.6
%
345,087
17.4
%
267,594
14.2
%
294,261
16.0
%
254,060
14.0
%
245,274
13.9
%
Money market accounts(1)
438,797
21.2
%
412,035
20.0
%
399,877
19.6
%
414,987
20.9
%
366,306
19.4
%
336,651
18.3
%
333,818
18.4
%
344,807
19.6
%
Savings accounts
95,241
4.6
%
102,909
5.0
%
112,276
5.4
%
114,427
5.8
%
101,376
5.4
%
94,840
5.2
%
79,119
4.4
%
72,102
4.1
%
Certificates of deposit
$250,000 or more
314,738
15.2
%
280,027
13.6
%
255,411
12.5
%
241,230
12.1
%
250,204
13.3
%
232,722
12.7
%
243,662
13.4
%
265,772
15.1
%
Less than $250,000
89,247
4.3
%
88,421
4.3
%
87,505
4.3
%
91,050
4.6
%
103,084
5.5
%
104,463
5.7
%
112,991
6.2
%
119,828
6.8
%
QwickRate® certificates of deposit
22,163
1.1
%
20,154
1.0
%
20,154
1.0
%
23,136
1.2
%
25,122
1.3
%
28,998
1.6
%
31,481
1.7
%
38,565
2.2
%
IntraFi® certificates of deposit
25,757
1.2
%
46,305
2.2
%
32,686
1.6
%
39,628
2.0
%
61,281
3.3
%
66,926
3.6
%
60,761
3.3
%
38,284
2.2
%
Brokered deposits
351,952
17.0
%
284,746
13.8
%
284,759
13.9
%
217,743
11.0
%
217,748
11.6
%
214,819
11.7
%
220,435
12.1
%
216,962
12.3
%
Total deposits
$
2,067,740
100.0
%
$
2,063,341
100.0
%
$
2,043,741
100.0
%
$
1,983,099
100.0
%
$
1,881,553
100.0
%
$
1,837,548
100.0
%
$
1,815,032
100.0
%
$
1,761,390
100.0
%
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased
$
25,500
50.9
%
$
- -
0.0
%
$
- -
0.0
%
$
- -
0.0
%
$
- -
0.0
%
$
- -
0.0
%
$
- -
0.0
%
$
- -
0.0
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
- -
0.0
%
- -
0.0
%
- -
0.0
%
18,000
42.0
%
18,000
42.1
%
18,000
42.1
%
18,000
42.2
%
22,000
47.1
%
Subordinated debt
24,624
49.1
%
24,603
100.0
%
49,560
100.0
%
24,845
58.0
%
24,728
57.9
%
24,716
57.9
%
24,704
57.8
%
24,692
52.9
%
Total borrowings
$
50,124
100.0
%
$
24,603
100.0
%
$
49,560
100.0
%
$
42,845
100.0
%
$
42,728
100.0
%
$
42,716
100.0
%
$
42,704
100.0
%
$
46,692
100.0
%
Total deposits and borrowings
$
2,117,864
$
2,087,944
$
2,093,301
$
2,025,944
$
1,924,281
$
1,880,264
$
1,857,736
$
1,808,082
Core customer funding sources (2)
$
1,693,625
80.9
%
$
1,758,441
85.2
%
$
1,738,828
85.1
%
$
1,742,220
87.1
%
$
1,638,683
86.3
%
$
1,593,731
85.9
%
$
1,563,116
85.3
%
$
1,505,863
84.4
%
Wholesale funding sources (3)
399,615
19.1
%
304,900
14.8
%
304,913
14.9
%
258,879
12.9
%
260,870
13.7
%
261,817
14.1
%
269,916
14.7
%
277,527
15.6
%
Total funding sources
$
2,093,240
100.0
%
$
2,063,341
100.0
%
$
2,043,741
100.0
%
$
2,001,099
100.0
%
$
1,899,553
100.0
%
$
1,855,548
100.0
%
$
1,833,032
100.0
%
$
1,783,390
100.0
%
(1)
Includes IntraFi® accounts.
(2)
Includes reciprocal IntraFi Demand®, IntraFi Money Market® and IntraFi CD® deposits, which are maintained by customers.
(3)
Consists of QwickRate® certificates of deposit, brokered deposits, federal funds purchased and Federal Home Loan Bank advances.
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rates (unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Interest Income /
Average
Interest Income /
Average
Average Balance
Expense
Rate
Average Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Securities:
Taxable
$
440,899
$
8,183
1.86
%
$
275,071
$
4,409
1.60
%
Tax-exempt(1)
5,001
152
3.04
%
5,007
152
3.04
%
Total securities
$
445,900
$
8,335
1.87
%
$
280,078
$
4,561
1.63
%
Loans, net of unearned income(2):
Taxable
1,652,940
73,497
4.45
%
1,577,418
68,685
4.35
%
Tax-exempt(1)
24,211
993
4.10
%
19,631
924
4.71
%
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
1,677,151
$
74,490
4.44
%
$
1,597,049
$
69,609
4.36
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
$
116,092
$
1,482
1.28
%
$
135,360
$
175
0.13
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
2,239,143
$
84,307
3.77
%
$
2,012,487
$
74,345
3.69
%
Total non-interest earning assets
36,624
31,132
Total assets
$
2,275,767
$
2,043,619
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits
NOW accounts
$
311,950
$
1,359
0.44
%
$
262,319
$
798
0.30
%
Money market accounts
395,369
3,340
0.84
%
337,993
1,256
0.37
%
Savings accounts
108,178
504
0.47
%
83,032
300
0.36
%
Time deposits
682,674
6,575
0.96
%
657,986
4,245
0.65
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,498,171
$
11,778
0.79
%
$
1,341,330
$
6,599
0.49
%
Federal funds purchased
386
15
3.89
%
-
-
0.00
%
Subordinated debt
26,754
1,810
6.77
%
24,702
1,487
6.02
%
Other borrowed funds
6,175
42
0.68
%
18,375
125
0.68
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,531,486
$
13,645
0.89
%
$
1,384,407
$
8,211
0.59
%
Demand deposits
518,284
448,723
Other liabilities
16,518
13,146
Total liabilities
$
2,066,288
$
1,846,276
Shareholders' equity
$
209,479
$
197,343
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,275,767
$
2,043,619
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread
$
70,662
2.88
%
$
66,134
3.10
%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment
241
226
Net interest income
$
70,421
$
65,908
Tax-equivalent interest income/earnings assets
3.77
%
3.69
%
Interest expense/earning assets
0.61
%
0.40
%
Net interest margin(3)
3.16
%
3.29
%
(1)
Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $241 thousand and $226 thousand in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2)
The Company did not have any loans on non-accrual as of December 31, 2022 or December 31, 2021.
(3)
The net interest margin has been calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rates (unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Interest Income /
Average
Interest Income /
Average
Average Balance
Expense
Rate
Average Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Securities:
Taxable
$
463,961
$
2,401
2.05
%
$
350,997
$
1,292
1.46
%
Tax-exempt(1)
4,995
38
3.02
%
5,010
38
3.01
%
Total securities
$
468,956
$
2,439
2.06
%
$
356,007
$
1,330
1.48
%
Loans, net of unearned income(2):
Taxable
1,730,921
20,305
4.65
%
1,606,103
17,152
4.24
%
Tax-exempt(1)
28,826
299
4.12
%
23,021
239
4.12
%
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
1,759,747
$
20,604
4.65
%
$
1,629,124
$
17,391
4.24
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
$
60,358
$
585
3.85
%
$
104,921
$
41
0.16
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
2,289,061
$
23,628
4.10
%
$
2,090,052
$
18,762
3.56
%
Total non-interest earning assets
41,246
31,928
Total assets
$
2,330,307
$
2,121,980
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits
NOW accounts
$
271,306
$
530
0.78
%
$
281,690
$
204
0.29
%
Money market accounts
412,682
1,824
1.75
%
351,723
329
0.37
%
Savings accounts
103,542
220
0.84
%
101,199
89
0.35
%
Time deposits
753,228
3,114
1.64
%
642,346
709
0.44
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,540,758
$
5,688
1.46
%
$
1,376,958
$
1,331
0.38
%
Federal funds purchased
1,533
15
3.88
%
-
-
0.00
%
Subordinated debt
24,611
349
5.63
%
24,720
372
5.97
%
Other borrowed funds
-
-
0.00
%
18,001
31
0.68
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,566,902
$
6,052
1.53
%
$
1,419,679
$
1,734
0.48
%
Demand deposits
538,403
480,824
Other liabilities
17,096
15,240
Total liabilities
$
2,122,401
$
1,915,743
Shareholders' equity
$
207,906
$
206,237
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,330,307
$
2,121,980
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread
$
17,576
2.57
%
$
17,028
3.08
%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment
71
59
Net interest income
$
17,505
$
16,969
Tax-equivalent interest income/earnings assets
4.10
%
3.56
%
Interest expense/earning assets
1.05
%
0.33
%
Net interest margin(3)
3.05
%
3.23
%
(1)
Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $71 thousand and $59 thousand in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2)
The Company did not have any loans on non-accrual as of December 31, 2022 or December 31, 2021.
(3)
The net interest margin has been calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.
Contacts
Christopher W. Bergstrom (703) 584-0840
Kent D. Carstater (703) 289-5922