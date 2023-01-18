KERING: Kering - Press Release - Half-yearly achievement report on share quotations liquidity mandate

PRESS RELEASE



January 18, 2023

HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE

QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2022:

0 share

€24,937,031

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 5,298

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 5,014

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 90,596 shares for €45,871,487.23

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 91,346 shares for €46,228,608.35

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2022:

750 shares

€24,495,035

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 7,074

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 6,319

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 100,509 shares for €55,299,020.67

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 99,759 shares for €55,004,097.52

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination".

In 2021, Kering had over 42,000 employees and revenue of €17.6 billion.

